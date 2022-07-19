Biffa to handle logistics for deposit return scheme

Recycling deal

Scotland aims to recycle 90% of drinks containers

Waste management company Biffa has signed up as logistics partner for Scotland’s deposit return scheme (DRS).

The DRS aims to ensure that at least 90% of recyclable drinks containers are captured and prevented from becoming waste.

The agreement with Biffa comes after several months of close collaboration between the organisations as they progress towards DRS going live in August 2023 and is expected to create around 500 jobs in Scotland to support the collection, sorting and counting of products.

Circularity Scotland, the not-for-profit administrator of the service, is also working with Biffa to explore the opportunity to build a PET recycling plant in Scotland to support the scheme and deliver further employment opportunities.

It marks the latest milestone in the development of the scheme, following May’s announcement that Circularity Scotland had secured £18m investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank and Bank of Scotland to support the initial set-up phase of the scheme.

The new agreement will see Biffa take responsibility for the crucial work of collecting billions of drinks bottles and cans from return points across the length and breadth of Scotland each year, as well as managing the bulking and counting centres that will process material for recycling.