Hunter to turn Blair Castle into leadership centre

New academy HQ

Blair Castle and Sir Tom Hunter

Sir Tom Hunter’s philanthropy organisation, the Hunter Foundation, has acquired Blair Castle and its 220-acre estate as its new headquarters and home to its leadership programmes.

The acquisition of the 900 year old castle from Charles and Sallie Hendry for an undisclosed sum will enable the foundation to accelerate its work in entrepreneurial scale-ups, head teacher and public sector leadership.

Blair Castle will complement the Columba 1400 leadership academies for young people which received a £7.5 million investment from The Hunter Foundation in May last year.

Sir Tom said: “We are honoured to offer Blair as Columba 1400’s home in the central belt where their values based leadership programmes are transforming lives.

“Owning Blair will enable us to scale our work in leadership across the system and support, in some small way, Scotland’s recovery from the pandemic.”