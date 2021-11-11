Grant helps professional women return to work

Government boost

Hazel Little: helping women

A coaching organisation has received Scottish Government funding to help women struggling to return to professional level work.

As the Scottish job market recovers from the effects of the pandemic, women who have taken career breaks for caring or other reasons, risk being excluded from job opportunities.

Women Returners has enabled thousands of UK professionals to get back to the workplace. Its Career Boost Accelerator programme will provide personalised support to 80 Scottish women who have taken long career breaks.

The impact of the pandemic is disproportionately being felt by women. The McKinsey Report estimated that female job losses due to the pandemic are 1.8 times higher than male job loss rates globally.

Hazel Little, client and programme director at Women Returners, said: “As organisations emerge from the pandemic, we are seeing record high levels of recruitment activity.

“We must ensure that women who have taken a career break are part of the recruitment solution post-pandemic and beyond.”