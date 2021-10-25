SFE adds Tumilty and Knox as non-exec directors

Finance

Mike Tumilty and Louisa Knox

Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE), the industry body for financial and professional services, has appointed Mike Tumilty and Louisa Knox as non-executive directors.

Mr Tumilty is chief operating officer at abrdn, a post he has held since March 2019.

He is responsible for all aspects of operations and technology across abrdn (formerly Standard Life Aberdeen), including the management of relationships with major outsource providers and has overall authority for platform operations in the UK. Prior to this he was director of operations at the firm.

Mr Tumilty will act as board sponsor for developing Scotland’s international network and industry narrative, two strategic areas of focus for SFE as it seeks to promote Scotland’s reputation as a longstanding and dynamic global financial centre.

Ms Knox is a partner at Shepherd and Wedderburn where she specialises in pensions law, working on a range of clients on all pensions related matters including ongoing advisory, scheme restructuring, ESG and risk management. She is leading Shepherd and Wedderburn’s commitment to be net zero on greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Her role on SFE’s board will include being sponsor for leading the journey to net zero, another strategic focus for SFE reflecting the Scottish financial and professional services sectors’ ambition to facilitate a just transition away from fossil fuels and establish Scotland as a globally recognised green finance centre.

Mr Tumilty said: “It’s an encouraging time for the Scottish financial and professional services sector as we look outward at building new relationships and attracting new investment.

“I’m looking forward to working with SFE’s broad membership to make sure we are achieving these shared ambitions.”

Ms Knox said: “The financial services sector must play a lead role in tackling the climate emergency and there has been a real momentum from the industry in recent months to do this, which is reflected in SFE’s new strategy. I’m excited to be playing a key role in the implementation of this vital strategic priority.”