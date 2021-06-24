Main Menu

BrewDog chief pulls out of speaking engagement

| June 24, 2021
brewdog

Company culture has been under attack

A BrewDog executive has pulled out of a speaking engagement following the recent complaints from ex-employees alleging that the craft beer giant operated a culture of fear.

The Aberdeenshire firm’s president and group chief operating officer David McDowall was due to speak at Aberdeen’s first TEDx event next month.

He was expected to deliver a speech encouraging the audience to “think David” but “be Goliath”, drawing on BrewDog’s growth.

But a tweet sent from the organisers of the event on 31 July said Mr McDowall has had a change of heart.

The tweet stated: “Dave McDowall, president and COO of BrewDog, has withdrawn as a speaker at TEDxAberdeen.

“In light of allegations raised by open letter from ex-employees, Dave is focusing his energies with his team at this time.”

A letter from ex-employees posted on Twitter earlier this month claimed a “significant number” of former staff had “suffered mental illness as a result of working at BrewDog”.

It claimed there was a toxic culture at the company. The letter prompted an immediate apology from co-founder James Watt who has also instigated an internal review of the company’s HR policies.

It later emerged that the company had appointed non-executive director Blythe Jack as its first chairman two days before the open letter appeared on Twitte.

, , News, Careers & Management, Food & Drink, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Thomas Cook holidays

Holidays back on as green list extended

Sun seekers will get more freedom to travel Britain’s travel industry has been granted itsRead More

Cruachan Dam

Drax plans power station inside hollow mountain

Power plan: Cruachan Dam Renewable energy company Drax Group intends to build a new pumpedRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.