Verastar hiring 50 Scottish staff to serve SMEs

Jobs in Rutherglen

Lee Hull: ‘growing the workforce’

Clear Business, is hiring 50 sales and customer service staff in Glasgow as it prepares to support its customers during their recovery from the pandemic.

The company serves customers in the retail, hospitality and beauty sectors from its office at One Rutherglen Links.

Part of the Verastar Group, Clear Business entered the Scottish Water market as a licensed provider of water and waste services in 2013 and now delivers services to over one in four Scottish companies.

Former TalkTalk MD Lee Hull joined as CEO in October last year.

He said: “We’re committed to continuing to grow our workforce in Scotland, and while the pandemic slowed down our recruitment plans, we are now back to full speed ahead.

“As the government eases restrictions, businesses of all kinds are sure to see an increase in activity. We’ve been working incredibly hard to support the UK high street and hospitality during the pandemic and we’re here to support them as they begin to recover.

“Alongside the pandemic recovery, we’re working flat out on the rollout of full fibre broadband, equipping small businesses with the connectivity they need to thrive as part of a modern economy.

“This project presents a significant opportunity for Clear Business and we’ll need the right people on our team to continue to deliver a great service for our customers.”

Verastar Group is set to recruit 100 staff in Greater Manchester.

Founded in 1998, the group employs nearly 900 people and achieved a turnover of £183m in the financial year ending April 2020.