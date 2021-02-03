Trio of hires at ‘pivotal time’ for Hamilton Forth

Recruitment

Technology and change recruitment firm Hamilton Forth, a part of the Livingston James Group, has strengthened its IT and technology offering with three appointments.

Josh Moreland and Atif Hussain joined the business at the end of last year with Ali Shaw joining in January. The trio, who all have a background in IT and technology recruitment, join Angela McCann, digital transformation and change recruitment specialist.

Jamie Livingston, CEO of the Livingston James Group, said: “The team is expanding at a pivotal time for Hamilton Forth and the wider group as we continue our investment in services of strategic importance to our clients and candidates.

“Building on the fantastic start Angela has made, the addition of expertise in the areas of data, development and technology leadership significantly broaden the services we can offer the market.”