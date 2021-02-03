Architecture group RIAS seeks chief executive

Architecture

Christina Gaiger: ‘challenging time’

Architecture body RIAS (Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland) is searching for a chief executive.

The role, paying up to £70,000 a year, is designed to support the profession at a time of “significant” change. The successful candidate will be based at RIAS headquarters in Edinburgh.

The move to bring in a chief executive is part of a programme of change that was signalled in the organisation’s 5-year Strategy “Creating Space for Inspiring Conversations” launched in 2019.

President Christina Gaiger, who was elected last year, said: “There has never been a more challenging time for our members. However, it is also a time of enormous opportunity to collaborate, upskill and explore new technologies that will help us to play our role in addressing the biggest challenge of our time – the climate emergency.

“Our members are influencing change across the country through their work with national and local government, businesses and communities.

“We are determined that they should have a chief executive who can help to ensure that their voices are heard and that we are able to use our skills and experience to transform the built environment and support Scotland’s low carbon targets.”

The chief executive will lead a team of 15, providing a wide range of services for architects, students of architecture, construction industry professionals and all those with an interest in architecture, design and the built environment.

The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland was founded in 1916 as the professional body for all chartered architects in Scotland.