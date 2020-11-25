Investment boosts Port of Leith’s renewables role

Land made available

Land being cleared for development

Port of Leith is boosting its position in the renewables sector with a seven-figure investment to open up a further 25 hectares of land linked to over 3km of deep water quaysides.

The Port, owned by Forth Ports, has seen a surge in activity, particularly around the storage of wind farm jackets and associated work. It has played a key role in supporting EDF’s Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) wind farm being built off the east coast.

This investment will see the skyline of the port changed, with the final stages of the demolition of the Imperial Grain Silo being completed.

David Webster, senior port manager at Forth Ports, said: “This investment is another example of our commitment to bring large-scale renewables to Scotland.

“This will allow Leith to build on its current success as well as complement the significant upgrades that are under way in our Dundee facility.

“The foundation logistics in Leith will be supported by the wind turbine hub in Dundee, we see this as the future to local content in Scotland that will drive employment.”

Matthias Haag, NnG Project Director, said: “It’s really exciting to see the Port of Leith making such a huge investment in offshore renewables, especially as it will play a key role in the successful delivery of NnG.

“Since the offshore construction of NnG started in August, the Port of Leith is already Marine Logistics Base for the pile casings.

“These casings will form part of the foundations on which the project’s 54 turbines and two substations will stand.

“We’ve always said we’re committed to using the Scottish supply chain as much as possible and we’re really pleased to be working with the Port of Leith.”

Kenny Williamson, Deputy Port Manager said: “I have been working in the Port of Leith for 37 years and have never seen so many vessels in port with so much activity going on.

“This is an exciting time for Leith and Edinburgh as we adapt, upgrade and regenerate the port to create opportunities in Scotland’s emerging industries.

“We have been successful in winning a number of contracts this year, along with our partners.

“Leith is the largest Port on the East Coast of Scotland and has extensive deep water non-tidal berths connected to more than 140 hectares of land.”