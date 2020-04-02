Daily Business Live: Wood orders hit; Centrica cuts spending

Thursday update

7.10am: Wood expects order hit

The energy services company expects some of the existing order book will be subject to postponement and that new order intake will slow due to the impact of COVID 19 and lower oil prices.

The board, executive directors and senior leaders are taking a voluntary, temporary 10% reduction in base salary. An additional group of employees is also being asked to do the same. In total, it anticipates this will generate overhead savings in 2020 of c$40m.

“Regrettably, employee reductions are also being made in certain areas reflecting the reduction in operational activity.”

The company has announced capital expenditure reductions of $20m to $25m and has withdrawn the proposed final dividend of 23.9 cents per share (total cost $160m).

The Annual General Meeting due to be held on 7 May is postponed.

Robin Watson, CEO (pictured), said: “Like many companies, Wood is being affected by the unprecedented event of Covid-19 and its impact on the global economy – an event compounded by the sharpest decline in oil price in 20 years.

“Our strategy has led to a substantial broadening of our business across energy and built environment markets, reducing our reliance on any one industry or sector. Our proven track record of leveraging our flexible, asset light model in response to changing market conditions stands us in good stead.”

7.05am: Saga outlook

Given the significant potential impact of COVID-19 on the travel industry, the Group has considered scenarios for extended suspension of Cruise and Tour Operations, including full cancellation of all travel departures over six months, followed by a slow recovery.

The dividend has been suspended.

“The outlook is uncertain, but we remain confident that the Saga brand, and our Insurance and Travel businesses have a successful future ahead.”

7am: Centrica delays capex

British and Scottish Gas owner Centrica is reducing its 2020 cash expenditure by around £400m compared to previous plans, including reductions in non-essential operating costs and the delay of capital and restructuring projects, to provide flexibility to navigate the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has extended the decision not to pay any board level bonuses to all other management.

The proposed 2019 final dividend payment of 3.5 pence per share has been cancelled

The Spirit Energy divestment process has been paused until financial and commodity markets have settled.

Service engineers will continue to attend breakdowns.

“Although we are starting to see increased energy demand from residential customers as more people work from home, we are seeing a more significant reduction in demand from business customers as sites temporarily close.

“We also expect to see an increase in working capital outflows and customer bad debt, as certain customer segments defer payments due to the reduction of household incomes and business revenues.

“In addition, we are likely to see an impact on revenues from our services and solutions activities for both homes and businesses, as we prioritise only essential work in the near term and given the uncertain economic outlook.”

The AGM on 11 May will be a closed event.