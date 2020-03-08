Budget to deliver superfast broadband pledge to ‘not spots’

Record investment

All corners of the UK will benefit

Superfast broadband will be delivered to the most difficult to reach areas of the UK – including rural areas of Scotland – with a record £5 billion of spending, the Chancellor is expected to announce at the Budget on Wednesday.

Gigabit-capable broadband, which is 40 times faster than standard superfast broadband, will be rolled out to the hardest to reach 20% of the country, benefiting more than five million homes and businesses.

The investment is part of the government’s ‘levelling out’ – a manifesto commitment to ensure that all regions and nations benefit from UK prosperity.

Rolling out the service to the most remote areas will help to support businesses to succeed, boosting productivity and making people’s lives easier at home and at work.

The Chancellor is also expected to announce, alongside the Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, that the government has signed a £1 billion deal with the mobile phone industry that will see poor and patchy mobile coverage become a thing of the past.

It will significantly improve 4G coverage across the nation, with the biggest improvements in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, with the cost shared between government and the industry.

We are committed to levelling up across every region and nation in the UK – Rishi Sunak, Chancellor

The deal will provide extra coverage to 280,000 premises and 16,000 km of roads, delivering on the government’s promises to boost growth in rural areas up and down the country.

This builds on our previous commitments to support next generation digital infrastructure, including £200 million for broadband for places like rural schools, and £200 million for piloting innovative ways to rollout the fastest broadband, boosting connectivity across the UK.

Speaking ahead of his Budget statement, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “We are committed to levelling up across every region and nation in the UK, and that is why we are making the largest ever public investment into broadband.

“This investment delivers on our promises to the British people, boosting growth and prosperity across the country.”