STV hires web developers for Dundee digital expansion

STV Player boost

STV is expanding its on-demand service

STV has made two appointments to its digital hub in Dundee base as it expands its on-demand service, the STV Player.

Two developers have joined the team in the Greenmarket area of the city, tasked with delivering the back end services that power the video streaming platform.

This is the start of STV’s digital growth plans in Dundee, with ambitions to recruit a team of up to ten by the end of the year.

William Cameron joins as a senior web developer and Johnny McKenzie as web developer.

Richard Williams, managing director digital, said: “The STV Player is going through a period of rapid growth so it’s really important to craft scalable and resilient services that meet the growing demand on the streaming service.

“We have a sizeable team of developers at our Glasgow HQ but it’s important to us, as a regional media business, to ensure a wealth of talent across all of our bases.

“Dundee is renowned for being a hub of technical excellence, with a solid reputation across software development, so it was a no brainer for us to base a digital hub here.”

Late last year, STV announced the launch of the Player on Sky, giving viewers access to STV content across all major platforms for the first time. STV Player launched on Virgin Media in December 2018 and together, the Sky and Virgin launches effectively double STV’s digital reach in Scotland.

STV Dundee is based at Seabraes building, Greenmarket, where the digital team will join the news and sales teams for the region.