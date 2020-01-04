BrewDog unveils first alcohol-free bar as ‘beacon of taste’

Response to dry January

BrewDog’s London bar

BrewDog is opening an alcohol-free bar to coincide with the dry January initiative which also marks another shift in response to changing drinking habits.

The new venue, called BrewDog AF Bar, will open on Monday (6 January) in London’s Old Street and is described as a “concept bar” rather than a pop-up.

The site will offer 15 taps of draft alcohol-free beer, alcohol-free ‘spirits’, including Seedlip, Aecorn Apéritifs and Caleño, and alcohol-free cider.

BrewDog has also created a ‘Drink all you can Jan’ initiative, which will offer free refills of alcohol-free beers at all its bars across the UK during January.

James Watt, co-founder of Aberdeenshire-based BrewDog, said: “Drinkers opting for low- or no-alcohol are in danger of compromising on quality, taste and experience. We are going to change that.

“We exist to be a point of difference, and our first BrewDog AF Bar is just that. It is a beacon for anyone in London after an alcohol-free alternative.

“Alcohol free does not need to be synonymous with taste-free. ‘Drink all you can Jan’ is our anti-Dry January. Whether you have cut alcohol out or are cutting back we want to show that alcohol-free doesn’t mean compromising on quality or taste.”

See also

More on alcohol free drinks