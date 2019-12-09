New institution director commits to ethical jewellery

Craft manufacture

Ebba Goring: ‘hugely rewarding’

The new director of one of Scotland’s most ancient organisations has pledged to continue its ground-breaking initiatives to promote ethical gold and silversmithing.

Ebba Goring has taken over the role at The Incorporation of Goldsmiths of the City of Edinburgh from Mary Michel. The Incorporation has been championing jewellers and silversmiths, and protecting consumer rights, since the 15th century.

These days it continues to promote silversmithing and jewellery across Scotland as well as trading as the Edinburgh Assay office (EAO) where precious metals have been tested and hallmarked since 1457.

Under Ms Michel’s leadership the Incorporation became known for its drive to make Scotland a world-leader in ethical gold and silversmithing. She also founded Elements, Scotland’s festival of gold, silver and jewellery, which is run in partnership with Lyon & Turnbull fine art auctioneers.

In her previous role as the Incorporation’s programmes manager, Ms Goring delivered November’s fifth annual Elements festival and led the organisation’s Ethical Making Programme and educational projects.

She said: “I find it hugely rewarding working at the Incorporation, where we can create opportunities for makers and promote their work at all points in their careers. Having been a jeweller myself I know the difference the right kind of support can make.

“Scott Walter, Assay Master and CEO of the EAO has developed the chain of custody for Scotgold. I look forward to collaborating with EAO more closely to build on an area where we have both independently invested in recent years.

“It is imperative that we continue to push forward with our Ethical Making Programme. Already we are seeing so many graduating students, exhibitors at Elements and many other makers in Scotland embracing more ethical practices in their businesses.”

Before joining the Incorporation Ms Goring was a self-employed jeweller, working in recycled precious metals and was a member of the Fairtrade Goldsmith Scheme. She was born in Edinburgh, raised in Fife and completed a degree in Jewellery and Metal design degree at Duncan of Jordanstone College or Art and Design in Dundee.

Her collections were showcased throughout the UK and internationally, and her bespoke fine jewellery pieces were purchased by clients around the world.

Mary Michel, who has been with the Incorporation since 2002 and became director in 2012, is leaving to continue her work with Ostrero, which she co-founded in 2016 to grow the Circular Economy in Scotland.