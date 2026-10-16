Whisky leaders quizzed on trade and English ruling

Commons hearing

Mark Kent: giving evidence

MPs will be taking evidence from key figures in the Scotch Whisky Association next week as they beginan inquiry into the sector’s faltering performance.

The session on Wednesday by the Scottish Affairs Committee aims to explore the current challenges facing the sector and how UK Government’s policies on trade, duty and regulation are shaping its future.

Questions are likely to explore the main pressures that the industry faces, including alcohol duty, overseas tariffs and changing drinking habits.

MPs may also discuss the recent decision to grant geographical indication status to English whisky, and its implications for the Scotch Whisky industry which is lobbying for a change to the ruling by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

There are likely to be references to recent trade policies, such as the UK-India agreement and the EU-Mercosur trade agreement.

SWA officials giving evidence are Mark Kent, CEO; Graeme Littlejohn, director of strategy; Ruth Piggin, director of industry austainability; and Emily Weaver-Roads, deputy director international.