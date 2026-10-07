Top 7 Signs Your Tires Need Immediate Inspection or Replacement

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Tires play a big part in keeping your car safe, but issues with them can build up over time and can sometimes be hard to spot. A tire with worn tread, a damaged sidewall, or one that keeps losing air can change the way your car handles, stops, and grips the road. If you know these warning signs, you can tell when your tire needs to be checked by a pro before something goes wrong when you are driving.

1. The Tread Looks Too Worn

Tread depth has a big impact on traction, especially when the road is wet. If the grooves on your tire look very shallow or if the tread-wear bars are even with the rest of the tire tread, it is time to get a new tire. The NHTSA says you need to change your tires when the tread is worn down to 2/32 of an inch.

If you do not know if your tires are too worn, a tire shop near me can measure how deep the tread is and see if the way it looks shows you have another problem with your car.

2. Cracks or Cuts Appear on the Sidewall

Sidewall damage must be checked right away. The side of the tire helps give it strength. Watch out for:

Deep cracks or splits

Cuts or gouges

Exposed cords

Severe abrasions

Damage around the bead

Some damage might look small on the outside, but it can hurt the inside part of your car. A good, professional check is needed if you hit something on the road or run over debris.

3. You Notice a Bulge or Bubble

A bubble on the side of a tire is a clear sign that something is wrong. It can show damage inside, which may come from hitting a pothole, curb, or other object. A tire with this kind of bulge should not stay on your car for daily use, because it might break without warning.

4. The Vehicle Keeps Losing Tire Pressure

Sometimes, tire pressure can go up or down on its own. But if your tire keeps losing air, you should check it. It may be because of a hole, a bad valve, a problem with the rim, or some other damage.

The tire pressure monitoring system will give you a warning if there is a problem. If you see a warning that stays on, do not just reset it. You should find out why the pressure went down before you turn off the warning.

5. The Tread Is Wearing Unevenly

Tires do not always wear out the same way. One side of the tire may get thin quicker than the other. Sometimes, you will see strange shapes or lines on some parts of the tire.

Warning sign Possible concern Recommended response Center wear Incorrect inflation or setup Check pressure and inspect Edge wear Underinflation or alignment issue Professional assessment Patchy wear Balance or suspension problem Inspect wheel and suspension Cupping Possible balance or suspension issue Schedule inspection

Uneven wear can make your tires not last as long. It can also show that there is an alignment, balancing, air pressure, or other problem with your tires.

6. Steering Feels Different

Changes in the way your steering feels should not be ignored. Too much shaking, the car pulling to one side, strange unsteadiness, or a new feel in the steering wheel may show there is a problem with your tire, wheel, alignment, or suspension.

A professional check can help you see if the tire is the problem or if something else needs to be fixed.

7. The Tire Has Been Damaged by a Major Impact

Hitting a pothole or curb hard can badly hurt a tire on the inside, even if you do not see much damage on the outside. Tire makers and safety experts say it is good to have your tires looked at after big hits like this. This is because damage on the inside of a tire may not always show up when you just look at it quickly.

When Should You Stop Driving?

If you see a bulge, an exposed cord, a bad side cut, very fast air loss, or any other clear damage, do not keep going on that tire. Get a pro to check or change it.

Conclusion

Tire problems are simpler to fix when you find them early. Make sure you check the tread, pressure, sidewalls, and look for odd wear often. This can help you spot problems before they get worse. If you have to replace your tires, looking up tires near me can help you find good choices close to you. A trained tire expert can also help you check the right size, feel, and fit for your car.