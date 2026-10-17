The Latest Consumer Trends Shaping The Way Hotels Do Business

The travel and leisure industry is always at the beck and call of consumers, with consumer behaviour dictating how businesses operate within this field. There have been several key trends or changes in the last few years that have drastically altered how a hotel business operates – and this impacts what a business in this sector deems “important.”

We’ve managed to identify some of the biggest trends to showcase what’s happening and what this means for hotel businesses.

Online travel agencies are now the go-to

New research has found that OTAs are the number one way for travellers to begin their hotel search, with 26% of those surveyed admitting to doing so. On the contrary, Google and other search engines were used by just 21% of consumers, down massively over the past twelve months.

This represents the first time in history that online travel agencies have become the go-to starting point for tourists on their booking journey. What does this mean for hotel businesses? Well, it signals a shift in marketing strategies with a firmer focus put on promoting your hotel through the most popular OTAs. Hotel marketing experts at Gourmet Marketing explain that a big part of this will involve focusing on reviews, ratings, good room descriptions and quality photography to amplify listings on OTAs in a bid to outshine the competition.

All the while, direct bookings should still be targeted, but hotels are now looking to provide bigger incentives that encourage users to book directly through them instead of an OTA.

Guests prioritise quality sleep & wellbeing

Hotel guests have always enjoyed access to spa and gym facilities, but what is becoming increasingly important for travellers is ensuring that they find places to stay that prioritise their sleep quality and wellbeing. They want more than just a spa and small gym to enjoy. Sleep quality, quiet, peaceful environments and any opportunities to switch off are all becoming increasingly more important to customers.

Potential guests will seek out hotels offering quiet rooms away from other guests, traffic and nightlife in order to not be disturbed. They’ll also look for stays that offer far more than the usual spa experience, wanting treatments, classes, access to nature walks and other restorative activities.

This gives hotels ample opportunity to differentiate themselves, leaning on this new prioritisation from guests. They can advertise and highlight not just the normal amenities they offer but how they prioritise sleep quality and guests’ overall wellbeing.

Climate conscious & sustainable travel experiences

The climate crisis and environmental concerns are changing the way guests travel. People are thinking differently about where or when they visit places. People are also keen to try to plan their trips to avoid massive crowds, either to better enjoy the experience or reduce the impact on these places that have to deal with swarms of tourists.

This feeling can translate to hotels too. Potential guests are keen to stay in hotels that promote sustainable practices. This could be anything from water-saving initiatives to reducing single-use, disposable products to even having menus with more plant-based food options.

Hotels can also benefit from guests wanting to visit more during off-season, outside traditional peak periods, to get away from the crowds. They can create packages that appeal to guests looking for less crowded, more sustainable experiences. It’s important to remember that just because there is a desire for more sustainable, quieter experiences, it doesn’t mean guests will be wanting to pay more for the privilege.

Fewer yet higher quality stays

Travellers want to spend less money on holidays overall, but not by skimping on quality stays. Potential guests aren’t wanting to sacrifice premium hotel stays, so are instead reducing the number and length of stays in favour of more luxury experiences that feel more worth the money. What is becoming more important to travellers is having more memorable experiences that are worth the cost rather than lots of stays but having to make do with cheaper services and lower quality hotels.

Hotels can offer things like room upgrades to make the experiences feel even more luxurious and more worth it whilst also promoting things like better views, higher quality bedding and exclusive amenities which all add to the enjoyment of a stay. Customers will be more willing to spend extra on shorter, higher quality stays as it becomes a more memorable experience.

The increased use of AI in hotel stays

From researching where to stay to getting assistance during your visit, AI is becoming a much more prominent part of the holiday experience. AI is being used more than ever to help make the search for the right accommodation much easier for consumers. It’s also become a useful cost-saving tool in helping manage travel costs.

Travellers especially enjoy the use of AI to help plan their trips, as they can ask questions and get much more personalised recommendations and answers based on their wants and needs rather than a more generic FAQ post on a hotel’s page.

There has also been a rise in AI being used almost like a concierge at some hotels. It means hotels that didn’t have, or are too small to have, a 24-hour manned front desk now have that option through the use of AI, to be able to help guests at any time. Guests may find this particularly useful if they’ve got any questions; they can just message the AI and get an immediate response. The only issue is that AI should be balanced with human interaction and assistance; otherwise, the overuse of AI can be seen as a massive negative by some guests and reflect poorly on the quality of the hotel.

As consumer trends evolve, hotels need to continually adapt in order to keep up with the competition. From online agencies and AI bots to more sustainable practices and luxurious experiences, understanding what customers want from their hotel stays can help the business attract more customers, improve guest satisfaction and be better positioned to stand out in an ultra-competitive market. Hotels that listen to their guests and take on their feedback are going to be set up to succeed.