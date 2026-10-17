The Design Decisions Quietly Adding Cost to Your Metal Parts

For UK businesses making physical products, from machinery builders to electronics firms and shopfitters, costs have been squeezed from every direction over the past few years. Materials, energy and wages have all risen. Yet one of the simplest ways to bring the cost of manufactured parts down is often overlooked, because it happens long before anything reaches the factory floor.

The way a part is designed largely decides how much it costs to make. A drawing that looks perfectly sensible on screen can be awkward, slow or wasteful to produce, while a few small adjustments can make it quicker, more reliable and cheaper. Engineers call this design for manufacture, and for small and medium-sized businesses it is one of the easiest wins available.

Where the Money Goes

Sheet metal is a good example. Enclosures, brackets, panels, chassis and frames are found in almost every manufactured product, and most are made by cutting flat sheet and then folding it into shape. The cutting is now fast and accurate thanks to modern fibre lasers. The folding is where design choices really start to show in the price.

Specialist CNC press brake bending can produce accurate, repeatable folds batch after batch, but only if the part has been designed with folding in mind. Bends that are too tight for the material, holes placed too close to a fold, or shapes that need awkward custom tooling all add time, scrap and cost. Getting those details right at the design stage is far cheaper than fixing them later.

Simple Rules That Save Money

A few rules of thumb make a big difference. For mild steel, an inside bend radius roughly equal to the thickness of the sheet is a safe starting point. Aluminium usually needs a larger radius to avoid cracking. Holes and slots should sit well clear of a bend, typically around two and a half times the material thickness plus the bend radius, or they will distort as the metal is folded.

Grain direction matters too, particularly with aluminium and some stainless steels, where folding along the grain makes cracking more likely. A good fabricator will check how parts are nested on the sheet to avoid problems before cutting begins. Keeping bend radii consistent across a part, and using standard material thicknesses, also reduces tooling changes and speeds up production.

Talk to Your Fabricator Early

The most effective step is also the simplest: involve your manufacturer before the design is signed off. Many fabrication workshops will review a 3D model, develop the flat pattern themselves and suggest small changes that make a part easier to produce. Some will even work up a drawing from a sketch for businesses without an in-house design team.

That early conversation can also help with quantities. Modern press brakes are quick to set up, which means short runs and one-off prototypes are far more affordable than they once were. A business can test a design with a handful of parts, refine it, then move to a full production run with confidence.

Local Suppliers, Faster Turnaround

Recent disruption to global supply chains has pushed many firms to source closer to home. A UK fabricator that can turn around a prototype in days, discuss changes face to face and deliver production batches without long shipping times can be worth far more than a slightly lower unit price from overseas.

For businesses under pressure on costs, design for manufacture is not a technical luxury. It is a practical way to protect margins, reduce waste and get products to market faster. The savings start on the drawing board.