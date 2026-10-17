The £30,000 Question Facing Britain’s Sole Traders

The biggest change to personal tax administration in a generation is about to reach a much wider group of businesses. From April 2027, Making Tax Digital for Income Tax will apply to sole traders and landlords with qualifying income above £30,000, bringing around 970,000 more people into a system that until this year affected nobody at all.

The first phase began on 6 April 2026 for those with income above £50,000. HMRC says more than 570,000 people have now signed up, and over 436,000 have already filed their first quarterly update. For the next wave, which includes many of the self-employed tradespeople, consultants, hairdressers and market traders found on high streets from Aberdeen to Ayr, the clock is now ticking.

What Actually Changes

Under the old system, most sole traders filed one Self Assessment return a year, often in a rush before the 31 January deadline. Making Tax Digital replaces that rhythm with something closer to how VAT-registered businesses already work.

Those in scope must keep their income and expense records digitally in HMRC-approved software and send a summary to HMRC every quarter, one month after each quarter ends. The annual return still exists, but it now sits on top of four updates through the year. Qualifying income is measured on gross turnover from self-employment and property combined, not profit, which means some people will be caught who do not think of themselves as high earners.

The threshold falls again to £20,000 in April 2028, pulling in a further 975,000 people. By the end of the decade, quarterly digital reporting will be the norm for most of Britain’s self-employed.

An Opportunity in Disguise

It would be easy to see all this as more red tape, and for many small traders the first reaction is understandably a sigh. But those who have already made the switch often describe an unexpected benefit: they know where they stand.

Keeping records up to date every quarter means no more shoebox of receipts in January, a clearer view of cash flow through the year, and far fewer surprises when the tax bill arrives. Bank feeds and receipt-scanning apps do much of the heavy lifting, and many traders find that once the system is set up, it takes less time than the annual scramble ever did.

HMRC has also softened the landing. For the 2026/27 tax year, late quarterly updates will not attract penalty points, giving the first group time to settle in. The second wave should not count on the same leniency, however, and preparing well before April is the sensible course.

The Rise of the Local Bookkeeper

One of the clearest effects of the change has been renewed demand for local bookkeeping support. Small accountancy and bookkeeping practices across the UK report that sole traders who once handled everything themselves are now looking for help choosing software, moving their records across and keeping on top of quarterly deadlines.

The picture is similar in very different communities. In Scotland’s towns, it is joiners, electricians and holiday-let owners. In London, independent food stalls, studios and shops are doing the same; bookkeepers in Brixton, for example, now routinely help local traders move from spreadsheets and paper records onto cloud software such as Xero, QuickBooks and FreeAgent, alongside VAT returns and year-end accounts.

For many owners, the cost of that support is quickly offset by the time saved and the reassurance of knowing each submission is right.

Getting Ready for April

For anyone whose 2025/26 income from self-employment and property is likely to top £30,000, the practical steps are straightforward. Check the figure carefully, remembering that it is gross income rather than profit. Choose compatible software early and give yourself a few months to get used to it. Connect your business bank account, separate personal and business spending if you have not already, and consider joining voluntarily ahead of the deadline to get the first update under your belt.

Those who would rather not do it alone should speak to a bookkeeper or accountant sooner rather than later. Demand is rising as April approaches, and the businesses that start early will have the smoothest transition.

Making Tax Digital is here to stay. Handled well, it could leave Britain’s sole traders with tidier books, a better grip on their finances and a much calmer January.





