SVL Business Solutions acquired by FourNet

Acquisition

SVL links up with a long-standing business partner

Scottish customer service technology company SVL Business Solutions has been acquired by Manchester-based network transformation specialist FourNet.

The deal brings together two firms that have a long-standing relationship to create a combined business with more than 230 staff and revenue of about £65 million.

East Kilbride-based SVL has a team of 41 staff who will remain in place. The acquisition further strengthens FourNet’s ability to deliver customer experience transformation projects, particularly in financial services and other regulated markets.

Over the past five years, SVL has broadened into wider customer experience transformation and AI. Its customers operate across financial services, utilities, public safety and other enterprise markets, where reliability, regulatory compliance and continuity of service are essential.

Both businesses already serve many of the same sectors and work with many of the same technology partners, including global technology provider NiCE.

David Kindness: greater opportunities

David Kindness, CEO of Peel Park-basd SVL Business Solutions, said: “This gives our people greater opportunities to develop, gives our customers access to additional expertise and investment, and provides a strong platform for SVL’s continued growth.”

James Painter, partner at Palatine, FourNet’s private equity backer since 2021, said: “SVL represents a highly strategic acquisition for FourNet given the complementary customer base and technology partnerships. It brings specialist expertise which strengthens FourNet’s customer experience transformation proposition into mission-critical sectors.”

Richard Pennington, co-founder and CEO of FourNet, said: “We have known SVL and worked alongside its people for nearly a decade, so we know exactly what we are getting: talented specialists who provide an excellent service to organisations where services simply have to work.

“Joining forces with SVL deepens capabilities FourNet already has and gives us greater capacity to help more customers transform.

“Organisations are now moving AI out of pilots and into everyday customer service. They need help proving its value, redesigning the customer journeys and processes around it, and implementing it safely.”

Daily Business Bulletin: Subscribe here for our free morning bulletin of breaking news