Surprise uplift in UK economy is boost for Healey

GDP rises

GDP figures were better than expected (pic: DB Media Services)

Chancellor John Healey was handed some positive news ahead of the Budget with new figures showing the UK’s economy grew slightly in August.

The Office for National Statistics said the economy expanded by 0.1% in the month, defying some expectations of no growth or a decline. Numerous economists were expecting it to fall between 0.1% and 0.3%.

This latest rise in GDP follows growth of 0.4% in July, as well as positive upgrades to the outlook for Britain’s economy from global watchdog the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

UK growth is even better on a three-month basis, as ONS figures show it rising 0.7%. Previously positive figures have also been revised upwards – the previous three month figure up to July was an even better 0.5%, the ONS said.

Mr Healey said: “These GDP figures are welcome news. Despite conflicts in the Middle East and Europe hitting people across the world, today’s figures offer more proof of Britain’s resilience in the face of these global shocks.

“This week the IMF have upgraded UK growth for 2026 and said that our fiscal discipline stands out with the lowest deficit in the G7 forecast by 2029.

“Today, I’m discussing with international finance ministers what we can do to limit the impact of global events on the UK.”

Ben Jones, CBI senior lead economist, said: ”The economy has generally performed well so far this year. But amid rising inflation and tightening financial conditions, maintaining that momentum does look difficult, with a more subdued end to 2026 in prospect.

“The messages coming from firms tell a story of an economy marked by contrasts. The strength of demand varies across sectors.

“The Autumn Budget provides an opportunity for the government to build on the economy’s resilience by giving businesses the confidence and certainty they need to invest, expand and create jobs.”

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