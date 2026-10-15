Showcase for Scottish seafood at iconic Paris market

Fish alliance

Jim Fairlie and Dominique Batini, deputy director general (Rungis)

Paris has just witnessed a “one night only” tartan takeover as one of France’s top markets hosted an array of the best of Scottish seafood.

Seafood Scotland, Scottish Development International (SDI) and Scottish Quality Salmon Label Rouge brought the Scottish seafood industry directly to French buyers at Rungis International Market, one of the largest wholesale food markets in the world.

La nuit de l’Écosse featured 14 Scottish seafood businesses representing salmon, smoked salmon, trout, shellfish, whitefish, wholesale and processing.

Officially opened at midnight by Jim Fairlie, Minister for Agriculture, Marine and the Islands, the showcase ran until 4am, coinciding with the market’s early-morning trading hours.

The showcase built on Seafood Scotland’s existing relationship with Rungis. Its timing was particularly significant, taking place as French wholesalers turn their attention to the busy Christmas trading period, which typically accounts for 25-30% of their annual sales.

Marie-Anne Omnes, head of trade marketing – Europe at Seafood Scotland, said: “France is an incredibly important market for Scotland and has a longstanding appreciation for exceptional seafood.

“In fact, our previous research found that 92% of French people consume seafood, with nearly half considering origin when making a purchase.

“Rungis sits at the heart of the French food trade, so there is no better place for Scottish businesses to build commercial connections and bring the Scottish seafood story directly to the people buying, selling and serving seafood in one of Europe’s most important markets.”

Karl Simpson, director at Shetland-based Simpson Fish, said: “As a business based in Shetland, having the opportunity to meet potential customers at Rungis in such a targeted yet relaxed setting was invaluable.

“We’ve come away with promising leads and look forward to building new relationships that could open up further opportunities for our business.”

The event also celebrated the longstanding connection between Scotland and France through Label Rouge. Scottish salmon became the first fish and first non-French food product to achieve Label Rouge status in 1992, with certified Scottish salmon continuing to meet strict requirements around production, independent controls and traceability.

Despite this longstanding connection, recent research commissioned by Seafood Scotland suggests there is considerable potential to build recognition of Scottish seafood provenance and credentials among French consumers.

The OpinionWay study found that 85% of French consumers surveyed were unaware that Scotland is the only country in the world with Label Rouge salmon, while 87% were unaware that Scotland is the world’s leading supplier of langoustines.

Certification nevertheless carries significant weight, with 69% saying a label or certification influences their purchasing decisions, rising to 73% among under-35s.

Chris Keenan, Trade Specialist at Scottish Development International, said: “Scotland’s seafood industry makes a vital contribution to our economy, and France remains a hugely important market for the sector. We need to be where the buyers are to build long-lasting links, and Rungis is part of a network of staple global marketplaces.

“We were proud to host such a successful event with Seafood Scotland and Scottish Quality Salmon and look forward to continuing to support these companies as they grow their business in the region.”

The participating companies in La nuit de l’Écosse included Bakkafrost Scotland, Loch Duart, Mowi Scotland, Wester Ross, Cluny Fish, Highland Smoked Salmon, Loch Alba Trout, D. R. Collin, PDK Shellfish, Scot Live, Nolan Seafoods / International Fish Canners, Simpson Fish, J K Thomson and The Scottish Seafood Company.

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