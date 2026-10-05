Salmon producers target £130m India market

Trade mission

Scottish salmon is finding new sales in India (pic: Salmon Scotland)

Scottish salmon farmers have launched a landmark trade mission to India as they target a new export market worth up to £130 million over the next decade.

The five-day mission to New Delhi and Mumbai, organised by trade body Salmon Scotland, begins today and is the first time it has brought producers together for a dedicated overseas trade mission anywhere in the world.

Four of Scotland’s five largest salmon producers are taking part, just months after the UK-India free trade deal, also known as CETA, removed the 33%t tariff on Scottish salmon. The first major shipment of salmon arrived in India in July.

More than 100 direct flights a week link the UK and India, helping make it possible for fresh salmon from Scotland’s west coast, Highlands and islands to reach Indian customers within days of harvest.

Bakkafrost Scotland, Loch Duart, Mowi Scotland and Scottish Sea Farms are joining the mission, supported by the UK India Business Council (UKIBC). Together, the delegation represents businesses connected to more than 80% of Scottish salmon exports.

Harjinder Kang, trade commissioner for South Asia and British deputy high commissioner for Western India, said: “The UK-India Free Trade Agreement is unlocking significant new opportunities for UK exporters, with Scottish salmon standing out as a premium UK product well placed to meet the growing demand in India.

“By connecting UK suppliers with Indian buyers, trade missions like this help turn the ambitions of the agreement into real business opportunities, supporting increased trade, investment and long-term commercial partnerships.”

Salmon Scotland analysis suggests exports to India could be worth up to £130 million over the next decade, rising to more than £30m a year by the end of the decade under high-growth projections.

Scottish salmon is the UK’s largest food export, with international sales worth £828m in 2025 and the India mission comes as Salmon Scotland supports Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s desire for closer ties with the EU.

It said: “The EU is our biggest regional export market, with Scottish salmon sales worth almost £350m last year, and it remains hugely important to the sector.

“We want to see the closest possible trading relationship, with fewer barriers, less paperwork and faster access to European markets.

“Brexit has added costs and complexity for exporters, so any practical steps that make it easier to trade with our nearest neighbours would be welcome. That’s the case we will continue to make to the UK government.”

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