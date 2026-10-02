Royal George is Buzzworks’ first Perthshire move

Hotel acquisition

The Royal George Hotel overlooks the Tay

Scottish hospitality operator Buzzworks is acquiring The Royal George Hotel in Perth, marking its first move into Perthshire and the latest step in the group’s expansion into accommodation.

Located close to Perth Bridge and overlooking the River Tay, The Royal George has been at the heart of Perth’s hospitality scene for more than 250 years.

The acquisition is expected to complete in January. Until then, The Royal George Hotel will continue to operate as normal under its current ownership.

Following completion, it will close for a refurbishment programme and is expected to reopen later in 2027 as part of Buzzworks’ signature House Collection.

Buzzworks brands include Scotts, Lido and Herringbone, alongside its expanding House Collection of pubs, restaurants and rooms.

As part of the acquisition, the existing team at The Royal George Hotel will be offered opportunities in the wider Buzzworks business, with the company committed to supporting team members throughout the transition.

Kenny Blair, CEO at Buzzworks, said: “The Royal George Hotel has an incredible history, and we’re delighted to have the opportunity to welcome such a well-known Perth landmark into the Buzzworks family.”

Eddie Anderson, owner of The Royal George Hotel, said: “After more than 26 years at The Royal George, it’s a bittersweet moment for us. Having celebrated my 80th birthday recently, I realise nothing can last forever, and January will bring to a close more than 45 years for me in the hotel industry here in Perth.”

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