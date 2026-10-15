Rising Gilt Yields Add Pressure to UK Business Costs

UK 30-year government borrowing costs hit a multi-decade high on 1 October 2026, with the yield on the UK 30-year gilt reaching 6.029% in morning trading. That marks the highest level since January 1998. The 10-year gilt yield also rose to 5.510%, its highest since July 2007.

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Below, we’ll cover what happened and why it adds pressure to UK business costs.

UK 30-Year Gilt Yields at Their Highest Since 1998

The rise in gilt yields from October 1 came amid wider pressure across global bond markets, while the FTSE 100 closed 1.68% lower (Reuters).

According to Reuters, this multi-decade high reflects concerns about the UK’s inflation outlook and overall fiscal position. Dependence on imported energy is another concern, as higher energy prices can keep inflation elevated and strengthen expectations that interest rates will remain higher for longer.

Markets on October 1 were also pricing in the possibility of another Bank of England rate increase in November or December, followed by another move by February.

The Global Bond Sell-Off and Soaring UK Borrowing Costs

The rise in UK gilt yields is part of a global bond sell-off. Government borrowing costs across the US, France, Germany and Japan have also risen to multi-year or multi-decade highs according to Reuters.

Bond markets don’t move in isolation, and yield changes often coincide with movements across currencies, equities and commodities. Market platforms such as Trade Nation let users follow pricing across asset classes, helping place developments in the gilt market in a broader financial context.

The US 10-year Treasury yield, for example, reached 5.34% on October 1, its highest since 2002, up almost 90 basis points during Q3 2026.

There are several factors behind the sell-off:

Higher oil and energy prices

Concern over government debt and borrowing requirements

Strong US economic growth, reducing expectations of interest-rate cuts

Heavy issuance of government and corporate debt

For UK companies, however, the sell-off’s significance goes beyond movements in government debt, as rising yields can filter through to wider borrowing costs.

Why Rising Gilt Yields Add Pressure to Business Costs

Government bond yields act as an important benchmark for borrowing costs across the UK economy. Reuters notes that higher yields can feed through to corporate finance, mortgages and other lending.

Higher gilt yields can raise wider financing costs for UK companies, particularly for businesses issuing bonds or refinancing existing borrowing, leading some to delay investment and expansion.

Businesses were already facing substantial borrowing costs. In August 2026, the effective interest rate on new loans to UK private non-financial corporations was 5.57%. SMEs faced an even higher rate of 6.63% on new bank lending in August, up from 6.61% in July and 6.36% in June.

That said, a gilt-yield increase doesn’t immediately produce identical increases in bank loan rates. The pass-through is clearer and faster for businesses borrowing through bond markets. Businesses refinancing existing debt are especially exposed.

The Bank of England warns that higher market interest rates are already putting upward pressure on corporate borrowing costs, especially for highly leveraged companies and those using riskier credit markets.

Rising government borrowing costs can have wider consequences for the UK economy, creating the potential to add more pressure on UK businesses, especially SMEs. For UK businesses, gilt yields will therefore remain an important indicator of how financial conditions are evolving.