Reform MSP resigns to sit as independent member

Blow for Offord

Amanda Bland will sit as an independent

Reform UK Scotland has confirmed that Amanda Bland has resigned from the party to sit as an independent MSP.

She was elected to the Scottish Parliament for Reform UK on the Central Scotland and Lothians West regional list in May.

The party has now called on her to resign as an MSP to allow for another Reform member on the list to take her place.

Her decision will push Reform UK into third place in the Scottish parliament with 16 seats to Labour’s 17 and alter the speaking order at FMQs.

A Reform Party spokesperson commented: “We can confirm Amanda Bland has resigned as a Reform UK member of the Scottish Parliament to sit as an independent MSP.

“We are proud of a talented and united team of MSPs at Holyrood who have supported each other at every step of the way.

“Amanda Bland should reflect on her reasons for choosing to isolate herself from that team of capable individuals.

“It is incumbent on her to resign as a regional MSP for Central Scotland and Lothians West and allow her constituents to be represented by the next Reform candidate on that list.”

There was no statement from Ms Bland, though her decision comes after revelations about the behaviour of some Reform supporters in England.