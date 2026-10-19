Reeves takes top role at Clyde Munro Dental Group

Health services

Louise Reeves succeeds Jim Hall

Clyde Munro Dental Group has appointed experienced dental sector leader, Louise Reeves (nee Oates), as chief executive.

Ms Reeves began her career as a dental nurse, before progressing through a series of senior operational leadership roles.

She joins from Portman Dentex, where, as chief operating officer, she oversaw strategic and operational functions, driving significant business growth since 2023.

She will succeed Clyde Munro founder and CEO Jim Hall, who will remain actively involved with the business as founder and member of the board, providing continuity and drawing on the experience and relationships built during more than a decade at the helm.

Mr Hall founded Clyde Munro in 2015 and it now has 65 practices stretching from Orkney to the Scottish Borders. Its teams include around three hundred dentists and five hundred support staff, providing care to more than half a million patients each year.

Ms Reeves said: “Clyde Munro has built an incredibly strong business over the past decade, with a clear commitment to delivering high-quality dental care in communities across Scotland. I’m excited by the opportunity to build on those foundations and lead its next phase.”