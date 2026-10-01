Profits dip at William Grant & Sons as demand slows

Whisky slide

William Grant owns top brands such as Glenfiddich and The Balvenie

Glenfiddich whisky distiller William Grant & Sons saw its profit dip by 13% last year amid weakening consumer demand in the sector.

The family-owned company reported full-year profit before tax of £337 million for the calendar year to 31 December 2025 against £388m in the previous year, on a 4% fall in turnover to £1.758 billion.

It said it was affected by ‘difficult’ market conditions which are being felt across the spirits industry.

Other brands owned by the firm include The Balvenie and Hendrick’s Gin but it only said there was a varied performance across its portfolio, with ‘resilient contributions in select areas’ and share gains across several categories.

Graeme Jenkins, chief financial officer, described 2025 as “another challenging year for the spirits industry, with external pressures affecting performance across many of the company’s key markets”.

During the year the company acquired The Famous Grouse and the Naked Malt whisky brands from Edrington and made significant investment in its brands and expansion of its distillery in Girvan.

“While the results reflect the current operating environment, our confidence in the long-term fundamentals of the spirits industry remains strong,” added Mr Jenkins.

The position of CEO remains unfilled following the departure of Søren Hagh in November, less than two years after taking up the position.