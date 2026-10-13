Power BI for finance teams: what it changes about month-end reporting

In most finance teams, the final week of the month follows a familiar pattern. The figures are coming in from the accounting system, from the bank feeds, from a couple of departmental trackers that live in their own spreadsheets, and someone is stitching all of it together by hand. The management pack has to be ready for the board, the commentary has to make sense, and the whole thing has to reconcile. It usually does. Finance people are very good at making it reconcile. The question worth asking is whether that effort is being spent on the right part of the job.

Microsoft’s Power BI, a reporting and data tool that connects to your source systems and refreshes figures on a schedule, has become one of the more practical answers to that question for UK finance functions. It does not replace the judgement that goes into a good month-end. What it changes is how much manual assembly stands between the closing of the ledger and the moment a director can actually look at the numbers.

Where the time actually goes at month-end

Most of the hours in a typical close are not spent analysing. They are spent gathering and reshaping. Export the trial balance, paste it into the working file, update the lookup that maps cost centres to the new reporting structure, refresh the pivot, check that last month’s manual adjustment did not break this month’s totals, copy the chart into the deck. None of that is analysis. It is preparation for analysis, and it tends to swallow the days when the team has the least slack.

Spreadsheets are the natural home for this work because they are flexible and everyone already knows them. That flexibility carries a known cost, though, and it is worth being precise about what the cost is. Studies of business spreadsheets in active use have repeatedly found that around 94% of them contain at least one error. That figure is a comment on the format rather than on the people using it. A spreadsheet built by a careful, experienced accountant will still accumulate broken references and stale ranges over months of editing, because the format invites manual change and does not flag when a formula stops pointing where it used to. The error rate says the tool was never designed to be the system of record for a recurring monthly process. It says nothing about the competence of the person at the keyboard.

This is the part of the close where a different approach earns its keep. Once a report is built in Power BI, producing next month’s version is a refresh rather than a rebuild. The connections to the underlying systems stay in place, the logic that turns raw transactions into a management view stays in place, and the figures update against the new period. The work that used to be repeated every single month happens once, when the report is designed, and then it holds.

From rebuilding the pack to reviewing it

The practical effect on the monthly cadence is a shift in where the effort lands. Instead of spending the first three days of the close assembling the pack and the last day reviewing it, a finance team that has moved its core reporting across spends those first days closing properly and then opens a report that has already pulled the latest figures.

That changes the conversation with the board as well. When the management pack is a living report rather than a static PDF, a finance director who is asked “why is the South region down” can filter to that region in the meeting and see the drivers, instead of promising to circulate a follow-up analysis next week. Variance against budget, rolling twelve-month trends, the bridge between this period and last, all of it sits in the same place and updates together. The forecasting cadence benefits too, because a forecast built on the same model can be reforecast against actuals as they land rather than rebuilt from a fresh template each quarter.

It is worth being honest that none of this removes the need for finance to understand the numbers. A refreshed report that nobody has sense-checked is just a faster way to publish a mistake. The value is that the time freed up by not rebuilding the mechanics can go into the sense-checking and the commentary, which is the part the board actually pays for.

What it asks of the finance team

The reasonable worry, when finance professionals first look at this, is that it will require coding skills the team does not have and does not want to acquire. The reality is more approachable. The calculation language in Power BI, DAX, short for Data Analysis Expressions, works in much the same way as writing an Excel formula. Someone who is comfortable building a SUMIFS or a nested IF will recognise the logic immediately, even if the syntax is new. There is no programming background required to be productive with it, which is the point most finance staff are relieved to hear.

The learning curve is real but it is measured in practice, not in years. A finance professional can usually build a first working report in an afternoon. Reaching the point of confident everyday use, where building and adjusting reports stops feeling like a project and starts feeling like part of the normal toolkit, tends to take somewhere between one and three months of regular use. For anyone weighing up the investment, that is a useful frame: the basics arrive quickly, and fluency follows with repetition rather than with a heroic effort up front. A structured introduction speeds this up considerably, and a focused Power BI masterclass aimed at finance and business staff can compress the early stumbling into a couple of guided days.

The demand picture suggests this is a sensible direction for the function and for individual careers within it. Power BI now shows up across a wide spread of UK finance roles rather than sitting in a specialist data corner. In the six months to May 2026, around 2,950 UK job postings cited it, with a median advertised salary near £55,000. For a finance professional, a working command of the tool has become one of the more portable skills on a CV.

Deciding what to move and what to keep

This is not an all-or-nothing switch, and treating it as one is where the frustration usually comes from. Excel remains the right tool for plenty of finance work. Ad-hoc modelling, a quick scenario thrown together for a single meeting, the detailed mechanics of a budget build, all of that still belongs in a spreadsheet where cell-level control is the whole point. The reporting that benefits from moving is the repetitive, recurring, shared kind: the monthly management pack, the standing KPI dashboard tracking the key performance indicators the business watches every period, the figures that several people consume and that have to be consistent every period.

A sensible way to draw the line is to look at how often a given piece of work is rebuilt rather than how complex it is. Anything you remake from a similar template every month is a candidate for a report that refreshes itself. Anything you build once for a one-off question can stay exactly where it is. Red Eagle Tech, a UK software consultancy and Microsoft Solutions Partner, has written more on how Power BI compares with Excel for reporting and where the boundary between the two tends to fall in practice, which is a useful read before committing the team to anything.

The honest summary is that month-end will always involve judgement, pressure and a deadline that does not move. Power BI does not change that. What it changes is how much of the close is spent assembling figures by hand versus thinking about what they mean, and for most finance teams that trade is worth making. The numbers were always going to reconcile. The opportunity is to get there with several days left over to do something useful with them.





