New Data Rules Give Charities More Marketing Freedom

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Charities have been given greater freedom to communicate with their supporters following an important change to UK data protection rules.

The new charitable purposes soft opt-in, introduced in February 2026, means charities can now send certain electronic marketing communications to people who have previously shown an interest in or offered support for their charitable work, without obtaining explicit consent first – provided specific requirements are met.

For a sector heavily reliant on building and maintaining supporter relationships, it’s a significant change. But while much of the conversation has understandably focused on email, text messages and social media, the new rules also raise a wider question.

What role should direct mail play in the modern charity communications mix?

What has changed for charities?

The charitable purposes soft opt-in came into force on 5 February 2026 as part of the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025. In April, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) published updated guidance explaining how charities can use the new provision. Previously, the existing soft opt-in was largely designed around organisations selling products and services. The new provision specifically recognises the way charities build relationships with supporters.

Where the relevant conditions are satisfied, charities may now be able to send marketing emails, texts and direct messages to people who have expressed an interest in or offered support for their charitable purposes without first obtaining consent. That doesn’t mean charities suddenly have free rein to contact anyone. Among other requirements, the charity must have obtained the individual’s contact details directly, the communication must further its own charitable purposes, and people must be given a clear opportunity to opt out.

The ICO’s Deputy Commissioner, Emily Keaney, described the change as giving charities “more opportunities to connect with their supporters, build meaningful relationships and promote their work.”

The change is about electronic marketing – not direct mail

One distinction is particularly important.

The new charitable purposes soft opt-in applies to electronic marketing, including emails, text messages and direct messages on social media. It does not represent a new permission to send postal direct mail.

Postal marketing is governed differently, and charities still need to ensure their use of personal data complies with UK GDPR and other relevant data protection requirements. So why should charities be thinking about direct mail now?

Because the change gives charities another opportunity to look at their supporter communications as a whole. Rather than asking whether digital communication should replace physical mail, the more useful question is how the different channels can work together.

Direct mail still offers something digital channels can’t

An email can be deleted in seconds. A social media post can disappear amongst hundreds of others. Physical mail creates a different interaction.

For charities trying to explain an important cause, demonstrate the impact of donations or tell the story of the people and communities they support, that additional space and attention can be valuable. It also doesn’t have to operate in isolation.

A direct mail campaign can encourage someone to visit a campaign page, scan a QR code, make a donation online, call a fundraising team or engage with the charity through another channel. Equally, someone who first discovers a charity online may later receive a physical appeal as part of an ongoing supporter relationship.

The result is not necessarily a choice between digital and direct mail. Increasingly, it’s about understanding what each channel does well.

More communication makes good data even more important

Greater flexibility also creates greater responsibility. As charities introduce more touchpoints into their supporter journeys, maintaining accurate data and respecting people’s communication preferences becomes increasingly important.

For direct mail campaigns, poor data can quickly translate into unnecessary costs. Duplicate records, incorrect addresses and communications sent to people who should have been suppressed don’t just waste print and postage. They can undermine supporter trust.

That makes the work happening before a mailing is produced just as important as the creative itself. Data cleansing, suppression, segmentation and secure processing can all help charities make sure communications reach the right people while reducing unnecessary production and postage.

Direct mail has become more sophisticated too

Modern direct mail doesn’t have to mean sending the same letter to thousands of people. Data and digital print technology allow campaigns to become significantly more personalised.

Different supporter groups can receive different messaging. Names, donation histories or other appropriate information can be incorporated into communications. QR codes and personalised URLs can connect physical campaigns with online journeys. This gives charities opportunities to make mail more relevant while also making it easier to understand how people respond.

The same principle applies to production. Format, volumes, print specifications, fulfilment and postage choices can all influence the overall cost of a campaign. Getting these decisions right can make a substantial difference when thousands of items are being produced and distributed.

Choosing the right direct mail partner

For charities considering direct mail as part of a wider fundraising or supporter engagement strategy, choosing the right supplier is about considerably more than finding someone who can print a letter.

Campaigns can involve supporter data, personalisation, multiple printed components, fulfilment, postage management and strict delivery dates.

A trusted direct mail specialist should be able to support the complete process.

That includes securely handling data, advising on the most appropriate production methods, identifying postage efficiencies, managing personalisation and maintaining quality control throughout production and distribution.

Integrity Connect, for example, provides direct mail services covering data processing, commercial print, personalisation, fulfilment and postage, allowing organisations to manage campaigns through a single specialist partner.

For charities handling valuable supporter relationships and potentially sensitive personal information, that experience matters.

A bigger opportunity for charity communications

The introduction of the charitable purposes soft opt-in is primarily a change to electronic marketing rules, but its arrival comes at an interesting time for charity communications more broadly.

Charities have more ways than ever to reach the people who care about their work. Email, social media, text messaging, websites and physical mail can each play a different role in building those relationships. The opportunity created by the new rules isn’t simply to send more communications. It’s to build better-connected supporter journeys.

For many charities, direct mail can remain an important part of that – particularly when campaigns are built around accurate data, relevant personalisation and responsible delivery. And as the number of ways charities can communicate continues to grow, choosing trusted partners to manage those communications effectively becomes even more important.