Nami raises funds to advance robotic surgery tool

New support

Co-founder Nico Fenu

Medical technology firm Nami Surgical has secured £3.4 million to develop and commercialise its robotic-assisted tools that are helping to transform surgery.

The funding will enable the company to expand its research and development team, creating five additional jobs at its headquarters at Hillington, Glasgow.

Nami was founded in 2021 as a University of Glasgow spin-out by Dr Nico Fenu and Dr Rebecca Cleary.

They identified a clinical need for ultrasonic surgical tools that could be integrated into robotic systems. The company has since developed a patent-protected, ultrasonic scalpel for robotic-assisted surgery, which provides greater flexibility for surgeons.

The new funding included £2m from the Scottish National Investment Bank, supported by existing investors Eos Advisory, which led Nami’s previous two funding rounds, Scottish Enterprise and the Investment Fund for Scotland (IFS), which is managed by Maven Capital Partners and delivered by the British Business Bank.

Nami’s chief executive Nikki Palfrey said: “We have reached an important stage in Nami’s development, moving from demonstrating the potential of our technology to building the capabilities and partnerships needed to bring it into the surgical environment.

“This investment gives us the resources to accelerate that journey, strengthening our engineering team in Glasgow while continuing to generate the evidence and relationships required for commercial adoption.

“Our ambition is to establish Nami as a key technology partner in the global robotic surgery market, bringing together Scottish engineering expertise and world-leading ultrasonic innovation to address an important unmet need for surgeons.

“We are proud to be developing this technology in Glasgow and to have the continued support of investors who share our ambition to take it to the global market.”

Ailsa Young, investment director at the Scottish National Investment Bank, said: “Robotic-assisted surgery is a rapidly growing field in the medtech industry worldwide.

“Our investment will help secure high-skilled jobs within Nami’s Glasgow team, solidifying the city’s reputation as a global leader in ultrasonics and keeping valuable intellectual property and technology here in Scotland.”

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