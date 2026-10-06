Market & Industry Trends

Every industry is changing often, and we can see some significant trends more often than you realize. The same thing is valid when it comes to the trading industry, especially in 2026 and beyond. With the introduction of new technologies and ideas, you are always dealing with innate challenges, and you need to figure out where to go and what you can do next. Realistically, there are some trends that you can see for any major broker right now, and here are some of the main ones.

The integration of AI in trading

Clearly, AI is everywhere and there’s no stopping it. And yes, it has entered the world of trading, too. The reality is that we need to figure out how we can take advantage of AI in trading, and that can be used in a variety of ways. AI can assess historical data and give you some great information about possible future trends. You can also use it to create charts based on existing data, which could help you better focus on your future decisions.

Geopolitical risks

Whether we like it or not, this is one of those trends that seems to continue every year. There are international wars, economic penalties and so on, all of which generate a lot of tension. And naturally, all these things are affecting the way we are trading, whether we like it or not. Understanding the geopolitical situation and being up to date with economic changes, that can indeed make a massive difference going forward, especially if the information is used professionally and accurately.

Institutionalization of digital markets

We’ve seen quite a bit of focus on the institutionalization of digital and prediction markets. That means the institutional traders are expanding into event-based risk contracts, and scaled operational tokenization of traditional assets is also a thing. All these trends continue to grow, and we can expect them to become stronger going forward.

Non-stop trading

There was a standardized system when it came to trading, but with the online tools becoming so strong, trading is getting more effective and non-stop trading can become a thing. It does vary on how the markets adapt to the situation, but the results that it can provide might actually be a lot better than you realize.

Diversified supply chains become structural

Supply chain diversification is a thing, and it certainly changes the trading market. There are more assets to handle, and it’s just a much more powerful solution to consider. Financing tools help absorb pressures that SMEs would normally have to deal with. But in general, when you have a more diversified supply chain, that works only when liquidity keeps pace with the operational expansion.

Improved logistics

Trading is connected to logistics a lot of the time, and this is also a niche where AI has become very strong. That’s why it’s a very good idea to harness the power of AI and take advantage of the latest logistics solutions. Those real-time tools can be a game-changer, and naturally trades related to logistics companies can take advantage of these things in no time.

Energy and oil scarcity affects trades

Naturally, this type of stuff has been around for a long time, and we’re seeing the issue becoming even stronger in a lot of these cases. Oil and energy prices in general tend to fluctuate, yet they stick within certain numbers more or less. However, wars and other issues that are bringing problems to energy/oil extraction or transportation, those naturally increase prices. And trades get affected, because energy prices will always have an impact on other assets, no matter if it’s good or bad. Thankfully, every top broker keeps you updated with economic info like this, so you can make the right choice when trading.

Currency diversification is accelerating, while the dollar is weaker

Since a lot of trades take place in USD, having a weaker dollar is a problem. That’s why you see more and more people shifting towards other types of currencies, which is something to keep in mind. That’s why it comes as highly recommended to test out different currencies that have less volatility. It’s an idea that many traders are always taking into account, especially in the current market.

Vladyslav Kushneryk, CBDO at TopBrokers, believes that the biggest challenge for traders in 2026 is not simply identifying individual trends, but understanding how several of them can interact at the same time. “AI, geopolitical instability, changes in currency flows, energy prices, and new market structures are no longer isolated factors. They increasingly influence each other, which means traders need to look at the broader market environment rather than rely on a single indicator or historical pattern,” he explains. “The ability to adapt quickly and reassess risk as conditions change is becoming just as important as the trading strategy itself.”

This makes diversification increasingly relevant, not only across currencies, but also across instruments, timeframes, and sources of market information. Traders who understand how different macroeconomic forces interact may be better positioned to adjust their exposure when market conditions change rapidly.

Another trend here is the persistent commodity tightness that has now become structural. Commodity tightness is a problem because it translates into higher procurement costs, higher price volatility, not to mention increased need for prepayment or early booking of materials, not to mention you have more pressure on your working capital. Even if that doesn’t translate into issues right away, it certainly becomes a problem down the line, hence the reason why you want to tackle that to the best of your capabilities.

Sustainability rules become asymmetric across the global markets, too. Environmental policies vary by region, which means the overall costs are different. And that’s why it’s important to know the overall environmental policies in your region, ensure that you comply with the regulatory requirements, and slowly adjust every single detail to the best of your capabilities.

Banks are reducing exposure

What we noticed is that banks are retreating from the SME trade finance due to capital rules. But that means non-bank providers have opportunities, because they can offer solutions which a bank won’t be able to match. Naturally, trades within this specific niche are more interesting, since there are so many different companies that are not banks, yet they can still provide a pretty impressive ROI and a solid return on investment for quite some time.

Conclusion

While it’s definitely hard to pinpoint where the market is going, especially in the world of trading, the truth is that you always need to be open and adjust, but also adapt to the matter at hand. Understanding the market trends and direction is a good thing because it gives you the means to expand, grow and narrow down new ways to improve in the long term. It’s imperative to continue studying the market, assessing everything and doing all that you can in order to adapt and implement things more effectively. That’s what you want to pursue, the existing market trends, as it can help you improve your trading approach and minimize losses.

The information in this article is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers should conduct their own research and consider seeking independent professional advice before making any investment or trading decisions.