Long-serving banker Begbie takes top role at RBS

Banking

Robert Begbie: deep experience (pic: RBS)

Robert Begbie, who has spent almost five decades at the Royal Bank of Scotland, has been appointed to a newly-created senior role as part of NatWest’s celebration of the bank’s 300th anniversary.

Mr Begbie will become executive chair, Scotland and senior adviser, commercial & institutional, from 1 January. providing leadership in Scotland.

He started his career at 16 in the Musselburgh branch and has led commercial & institutional through a period of strong performance and strategic progress.

His new role involves raising the profile of the bank among its two million retail and 110,000 business customers, stakeholders, and the wider public.

NatWest chief executive Paul Thwaite said: “As we approach the bank’s 300th anniversary, Robert’s appointment reflects both the importance of Scotland to our future and our ambition to play an active role in supporting growth across the country.

“Robert brings deep experience, strong relationships and a personal connection to Scotland that few people can match. He has made an outstanding contribution to the bank over many years, and I am pleased he will continue to play such an important role for NatWest Group, our customers and colleagues.”

Mr Begbie said:”Scotland has enormous ambition and opportunity. Whether it is supporting entrepreneurs and SMEs, helping mid-market firms grow, backing investment in infrastructure and energy, or strengthening communities, Royal Bank of Scotland has an important role to play.”

NatWest Group has also announced that Isabelle Girolami, current head of corporate & institutional banking (CIB), will become chief executive of commercial & institutional (C&I) and join the group executive committee.

Jonathan Peberdy, current CEO of NatWest Markets, will become head of CIB ring-fenced bank (RFB). He will be succeeded by Walid Assaf as the new CEO of markets, joining from Crédit Agricole CIB, where he led global markets trading.