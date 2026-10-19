Investors sought as Highland estate on sale for £17m

Land opportunity

Aberchalder and Glengarry is seeking a new owner

One of Scotland’s biggest and most diverse Highland estates is up for sale with a price tag in excess of £17 million.

Land agency Galbraith is seeking buyers for Aberchalder and Glengarry Estates Limited, the company which owns 18,784 acres in the heart of the Great Glen, four miles south of Fort Augustus and 39 miles from Inverness.

The assets include extensive farmland, hill ground, forestry, lochs, a wind farm lease, two hydro scheme leases, several residential properties, farm buildings and bothies.

The estate includes low ground pastureland, mature woodland, high moors and parts of Loch Oich, Loch Lochy and Loch Garry.

Rod Christie, a partner with Galbraith, said the company is profitable, with a diverse range of income streams.

“There is also enormous potential to further establish and develop the existing business which includes option agreements to extend two neighbouring wind farms,” he said.

“The company assets include over 18,000 acres of some of the country’s most iconic natural scenery as well as a range of residential properties. It is hugely exciting to be involved in marketing this sale and we anticipate keen interest from across the globe.”

The land at Aberchalder and Glengarry rises from approximately 35 metres above sea level adjacent to the Caledonian Canal and the River Oich to approximately 815 metres above sea level at its highest point at Carn Dearg.

There is a mix of ploughable and permanent pasture as well as extensive rough hill grazings, as well as 243 acres of forestry.

The sale includes the landlord’s interest in several income-generating renewable energy schemes including two hydro schemes leases, Glen Buck Hydro and Munerigie Hydro (incorporating Faichem Hydro), which are let under separate leases. Part of the Millennium Windfarm (16 turbines) is located within the estate boundary.