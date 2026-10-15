How to redact a document: 6 steps before sharing it

Text hidden beneath a black rectangle can still be recovered if the rectangle is merely an overlay. Redaction removes selected information from the copy you share. A sound workflow starts with deciding what the recipient needs and ends with checking the saved file, including content beyond the visible page.

1. Define what needs to be removed

Start with the purpose of the disclosure. Removing every name or number could leave the recipient with an unusable document.

For example, a customer contract reviewer may need the service obligations and payment terms, but not an individual’s private contact details. Agree what should remain with the person responsible for the disclosure.

Consider the surrounding details too: a job title and office location could identify someone even after their name has gone. Keep a restricted removal list to guide the work and provide a reference for the final review.

2. Prepare a separate copy in an approved tool

Keep the original in its restricted location and work on a duplicate. Applied redactions are intended to be permanent in the released copy, so retaining the source gives you a starting point if you remove too much.

For documents going into a virtual data room, plan access permissions alongside the disclosure copy (see VDR providers; VDR comparison). Permissions control who opens the file; redaction removes information from the file itself.

Give the working copy a clear filename and keep unfinished versions out of shared folders.

Choose a tool with a dedicated redaction function, rather than drawing or highlighting controls. Check your application’s instructions and confirm that your edition supports redaction. Before uploading confidential material to an online service, confirm that your organisation permits that processing and understands how the service handles files.

For a Word document, a practical route is to prepare a PDF for a dedicated redaction tool. Treat conversion as preparation, not as removal of sensitive information.

3. Find every occurrence and apply the redactions

Work through your removal list. Search for repeated names, email addresses and reference numbers, then inspect headers, tables and appendices for anything the search missed.

Marking and removal are separate stages in some tools. Adobe’s Acrobat instructions, for instance, distinguish selecting content from applying redactions. Review the pending selections before committing them, then save the processed copy.

Scanned PDFs need particular care because they can contain both page images and a searchable text layer created through optical character recognition (OCR). Use a method that handles the visible image area and associated text, with visual inspection alongside search.

4. Remove hidden information

A contract can look ready for release while still carrying an internal comment about the negotiation. Check comments, tracked changes, document properties, attachments and embedded material as well as the page content.

Loughborough University’s redaction guidance identifies metadata, attachments and embedded content as targets for sanitisation. Use your application’s inspection or sanitisation functions, checking which categories they cover.

Remove unwanted material from the disclosure copy and save it again.

5. Reopen and test the saved output

Close the working document and reopen the exact file intended for release, so you examine the saved result rather than a preview of pending changes.

Search for the words and identifiers selected for removal. Try selecting and copying text across redacted areas into a separate local document. If restricted content appears, stop and revisit the redaction process.

Inspect every page for missed occurrences and accidental removal of useful content, then verify the hidden-information clean-up in the saved file.

Search and copy tests are useful checks, not comprehensive proof of safe redaction, especially with scanned documents. Combine them with visual review and the tool’s documented removal and sanitisation process.

6. Review and release the approved version

For sensitive disclosures, ask a second person to compare the saved file with the removal list. Their review should cover both confidentiality and usefulness: in the contract example, removing a personal phone number should leave the notice clause the recipient needs intact.

Record the approved filename or version and the reviewer’s name. Any subsequent changes should trigger the relevant checks again.

Before sending or publishing, open the attachment or uploaded file once more. Confirm that it is the approved redacted version and that access is set for the intended recipients. Check that the original has not been included alongside it.



