How Much Does It Really Cost to Send Parcel to Ukraine from the UK?

When you need to send parcel to Ukraine, the first thing you probably want to know is: “How much does it cost?” And honestly, the rule “the heavier it is, the more you pay” doesn’t always work. The price can also depend on the size of the box, the delivery option, insurance, and even how tightly you pack everything.

Let’s say you’re in Manchester and want to send your family in Ukraine a 4 kg box. It has clothes, sweets, cosmetics, and a few small gifts inside. You might think you just need to multiply 4 kg by the price per kilo. But it’s not quite that simple.

How Weight Affects Delivery to Ukraine

For ground delivery, prices start at £1.73 per kilo. Smaller parcels have fixed rates: up to 2 kg – £18, 2 to 5 kg – £20, and 5 to 10 kg – £24. So, a 4 kg box would cost £20.

But there’s a small catch: a big box with lightweight things isn’t always cheaper. If there’s lots of empty space inside, the size of the box can also affect the price. So when you send parcel to Ukraine, choose a box that fits your things without lots of extra space.

Where You Can Easily Overpay

So, what is the cheapest way to send parcel to Ukraine from UK? There’s more to the price than just the cost per kilo. Think about the box size, its weight, and how you want to send it. A smaller box or regular ground delivery might cost you less.

If you need the gift there by a certain date, express delivery makes sense. But if you’ve got time, why pay extra for it to get there faster? Meest UK has an online calculator where you can enter your parcel details, try different options for shipping packages to Ukraine, and see what comes out cheapest.

What About Customs?

There’s one number worth remembering: €150. Parcels worth up to €150 are not charged import duty. If the value is higher, customs charges can apply to the amount above this limit.

So don’t put a lower value on the customs form just to avoid paying extra. If you declare a new phone as €30 when it’s actually worth much more, customs may question the declared value, hold the parcel for a check, and ask for proof of what it’s really worth.

What Cheapest Shipping to Ukraine Really Means

The cheapest rate isn’t always the best deal, even if it looks that way at first. If the drop-off point is an hour away, you’ll spend time getting there and money on transport. A courier can pick up the box from your home instead. Once you add up all those little things, the price difference might not seem so big after all.

You’ve got options. In London, Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Sheffield, and Bradford, there are drop-off points, and you can also arrange a courier pickup. So don’t look only at the price. Think about how much time and money you’ll spend getting the parcel there.

You Can’t Pack Just Anything for Delivery from UK to Ukraine

Take a minute to check what’s going in the box before you pay. Some things, like food, alcohol and tobacco, are either banned or come with limits on how much you can send and how to pack it. If something that isn’t allowed turns up in the box, it may have to be opened and repacked, and that means a longer wait.

Not sure how to send parcel to Ukraine safely? Run through this list before you hand the box over:

The recipient’s name, address and phone number.

Whether the customs form matches what’s actually in the box.

Whether anything inside is on the banned list.

Your tracking number, saved somewhere you won’t lose it.

That quick check can save you a lot of hassle later. Take one last look at the address, the customs form and what’s in the box. Then keep the tracking number somewhere you can find it and follow the parcel on its way. Delivery usually takes 7 to 10 working days, and after that someone in Ukraine is the happy owner of a brand-new parcel, and you’re not stressing about it.