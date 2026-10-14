How Clone Firm Scams Catch Even Experienced Investors

Investment scams are supposed to be easy to spot. Returns that look too good and a pitch that sounds too slick, the sort of warning signs any careful person should pick up on. Clone firm fraud flips that assumption. With this type of scam, the victim actually ran the checks, looked the firm up on the FCA register, and confirmed that everything matched. But they still ended up handing money to criminals. The firm that reached out had zero connection to the real entry on the register, and nothing about the interaction would’ve given that away until the money was already gone.

How Clone Firms Copy the Real Thing

What happens is the scammers take a genuinely FCA-authorised firm and copy everything about it. Name, reference number, registered address, director names, all of it. They’ll build a near-identical website and set up email addresses that look right at a quick glance, where only a careful look at every character in the domain name would reveal anything off.

City of London Police data puts the cost of investment fraud at £879.8 million in 2025, drawn from over 34,000 reports with average individual losses above £25,000. Clone firms claim a big share. They work because they exploit the one thing investors are told to trust above all else: the FCA’s regulatory record, which is supposed to be the definitive verification. New clone warnings go up on the FCA’s public list almost daily.

The Register Check That Doesn’t Go Far Enough

Experienced investors get tripped up right here. They’ll look the firm up on the FCA’s Financial Services Register, see a clean record with all the right details, and walk away convinced that everything’s fine. The real firm owns that entry. The clone has no connection to it whatsoever and is simply using the legitimate company’s credentials to appear authorised.

Most people skip the one step that would actually catch this. If someone contacts you from what appears to be an authorised broker, don’t reply to that same email to confirm who they are. Go to the FCA register yourself. Find the phone number listed for that firm and call it directly, because if it doesn’t match the number you were given, that tells you everything about whether the contact is genuine.

Comparison sites are a good starting point to vet a firm, as many of them apply the same filter before a broker gets anywhere near their pages. Trading Brokers, for one, only covers FCA-regulated platforms in its detailed, first-hand broker reviews, so anything without genuine authorisation never makes the list to begin with.

Don’t overlook the Warning List either. The FCA maintains a searchable, regularly updated database of firms it has already flagged, and spending two minutes checking it before you commit any money could save you from losing everything.

What Happens After the Money’s Gone

Once money goes to a clone, recovery is extremely unlikely. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme won’t step in because the payment went to an entity the FCA never actually authorised, and that £85,000 safety net only covers dealings with genuine, regulated firms. A clone won’t ever qualify.

Your bank is a stronger route than most victims realise. Under the Payment Systems Regulator’s reimbursement rules, banks must refund eligible victims of authorised push payment fraud up to £85,000, usually within five working days, as long as the money left your account by bank transfer and you weren’t grossly negligent.

File a report too. Go to the FCA and to Report Fraud (which replaced Action Fraud in December 2025) because the information you provide feeds the intelligence that helps shut these operations down.

A Scam That Punishes Preparation

What makes clone firm fraud so unsettling is that it punishes the exact behaviour investors are told will protect them. The register check is essential, but a phone number on that register will only protect you if you use the one actually listed there, not the one that showed up in an unsolicited email from someone you’ve never dealt with before. Skip that step, and you probably won’t know the difference between a legitimate firm and a clone until the money has already left your account.





