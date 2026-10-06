Hot summer drives Highland Spring to top brand

Drinks growth

Highland Spring: strong sales (pic: Highland Spring)

Highland Spring outperformed its category last year to become the UK’s number one water brand in terms of both volume and value sales.

In addition to ongoing strong underlying sales on the brand, the growth was supported by the long, hot summer and the expansion in the flavoured waters segment.

Figures for the calendar year 2025 show the Perthshire business posted revenue of £163.4 million, up more than 10% on the year before. Pre-tax profits also rose significantly, up 70% to £12.9m from £7.6m.

Highland Spring employs around 500 staff and bottles more than 600m litres of water a year. It has set itself an ambitious growth target to become a £500m brand.

It said its performance last year defied the challenges of continued inflation, rising real wages and increasing consumer financial pressures.

Despite these headwinds, the soft drinks category demonstrated notable resilience, with sales growth underpinned by broader trends such as a move towards reduced alcohol consumption and a greater emphasis on health and wellbeing.

Packaged water was the top performer within the soft drinks category in 2025. Total Water sales grew to £2.1 billion, a 13.3% increase compared to 2024, with the proportion of UK households purchasing water reaching a record 75% (source: NIQ).

The company is a founding member of Exchange for Change, the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) administrator. The UK DRS legislation, due to come in to force in October 2027, will cut litter, boost recycling, decrease carbon emissions and help the firm secure high-quality recycled materials for its products.

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