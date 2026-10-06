Glasgow’s hotel market: a new lyf hotel opens next to George Square

Glasgow. Photo by Sonny Vermeer on pexels

Glasgow’s city centre has a new hotel. lyf George Square Glasgow has opened at 201 Ingram Street, a short walk from George Square and Queen Street station. It is the first lyf property in Scotland and brings The Ascott Limited, the lodging business of Singapore’s CapitaLand group, into the Scottish market. The opening comes at a time when Glasgow’s hotel sector is drawing steady interest from operators and investors.

A city with two sources of demand

Glasgow’s appeal to hotel groups rests on a balance between business and leisure travel. As Scotland’s largest city and a major commercial centre, it attracts a regular flow of corporate visitors, from finance and professional services to the public sector and universities.

Events play a large part too. The Scottish Event Campus (SEC), home to the OVO Hydro arena and a large conference centre, hosts international congresses, trade shows and major concerts throughout the year. The city has built a track record in hosting large-scale gatherings, from the COP26 climate summit in 2021 to the Commonwealth Games in the summer of 2026.

Leisure demand completes the picture. Glasgow’s museums, many of them free to enter, its music scene and its role as a gateway to the Highlands and Loch Lomond bring weekend and holiday visitors, helping hotels fill rooms outside the working week.

The Merchant City as a hotel location

The choice of location is telling: the new lyf hotel in Glasgow sits on the edge of the Merchant City, the historic quarter east of George Square where 18th-century tobacco and sugar merchants once built their warehouses.

Over recent decades, the area has been transformed into a mixed district of offices, restaurants, bars, shops and residential buildings. For hotel operators, it offers a combination that suits both business and leisure guests: rail connections within walking distance, a concentration of businesses and a lively evening economy.

Queen Street station provides direct links to Edinburgh and the north of Scotland, while Central Station, a few minutes away on foot, serves the west coast and trains to England. This connectivity is a key factor for business travellers and for visitors combining Glasgow with other Scottish destinations.

International groups look to Scotland

The arrival of The Ascott Limited reflects a wider trend. International hotel groups have been expanding their presence in major UK cities beyond London, and Scotland’s two largest cities, Glasgow and Edinburgh, feature prominently on that list.

For these groups, Glasgow offers a large and diverse customer base, a city centre undergoing regeneration and a steady calendar of events. Brands aimed at younger or more independent travellers, with a focus on shared spaces and a social atmosphere, are also finding a place alongside traditional full-service hotels and budget chains.

A changing regulatory context

Operators entering the market also need to factor in new local rules. Glasgow City Council has confirmed a visitor levy of 5% on the cost of overnight accommodation, net of VAT, applying to stays from 25 January 2027. Edinburgh introduced a similar scheme earlier, making Scotland one of the first parts of the UK to adopt this type of tourism charge.

How the levy will affect demand remains to be seen, but it adds a new element to pricing and planning for hotels across the city.

Looking ahead

The opening of lyf George Square Glasgow adds a new name to a city-centre market that continues to attract investment. With its mix of business travel, events and tourism, Glasgow remains a city that international hotel groups are watching closely, and new arrivals like this one suggest that interest is set to continue.