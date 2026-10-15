Fans of The Traitors seek country house getaways

Game on

Claudia Winkleman and The Traitors have sparked demand for castle stays

Scottish hotels are enjoying a surge in online interest on the back of the popular television show The Traitors.

New figures from Macdonald Hotels suggest viewers are turning their fascination with the show’s grand settings into real-life country house breaks.

The independent hotel group, which was founded in Scotland and now has over 30 properties across the UK, has reported a 42% increase in traffic to its hotel pages since the latest series launched, while its guide to Scotland’s famous castle hotels generated more than 30,000 impressions in less than three days.

Filmed in the Scottish Highlands, The Traitors has brought the country’s dramatic landscapes and historic architecture to a national audience.

Its popularity is helping shine a spotlight on the appeal of grand country houses and historic retreats, where distinctive settings and a sense of history are central to the guest experience.

Macdonald Hotels Pittodrie House is one of the hotels benefiting from The Traitors

Robyn Lee, head of marketing at Macdonald Hotels, said: “The success of The Traitors has captured people’s imaginations, and we’re seeing a real appetite for the kind of atmospheric, character-filled properties that viewers associate with the show.

“It’s clear that people are interested in experiencing a little of that castle-inspired escapism for themselves.

“Scotland has an incredible range of historic hotels, and spectacular landscapes, and we’re excited to help guests discover their own version of that experience.”

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