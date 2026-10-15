Edinburgh to host G20 finance ministers meeting

Political gathering

The EICC will welcome the G20 meeting

Edinburgh will be the venue for the G20’s annual meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors next summer.

The Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) will host the event on 8 and 9 July as part of a year-long series of events culminating in the G20 leaders’ summit in Manchester in November.

It will be the second time that the finance talks have been held in Scotland, with a previous gathering in taking place in St Andrews in 2009.

Chancellor Johh Healey said: “As the UK’s second financial centre, Edinburgh is a fitting host for the G20 finance meeting.

“Alongside the Leaders’ Summit in Manchester, and other meetings around the nations and regions, the G20 is a real opportunity for the whole of the UK.”

Members of the G20, which account for 85% of global GDP and 75% of international trade, comprise Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union and the African Union.

Scotland Secretary Douglas Alexander said the UK’s presidency was a “huge opportunity for the whole of the country”, adding that “bringing the world’s finance ministers to Edinburgh recognises our capital’s reputation as a global financial centre.

“This is a significant moment for Edinburgh and the whole of Scotland – the event showcases Scottish innovation and ambition to a global audience.”

In a move which has caused friction between Europe and the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to the 2026 Leaders’ Summit, to be held in Miami.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in late September: “We think it’s an opportunity for him to engage not just with [Donald Trump] but with other world leaders. We hope that’s an invitation he’ll accept.”

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