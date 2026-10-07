Different Types of Money Transfer Services: Bank, Online and App-Based

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The options available for sending money internationally have expanded significantly over the past decade. From traditional bank counters to smartphone apps, the range of money transfer services now caters to a wide variety of needs, varying in cost, speed, accessibility and ease of use.

Understanding the different types helps you match the right service to your specific transfer requirement, whether that is a large one-time remittance, a regular monthly transfer to family or an urgent payment.

1. Bank Wire Transfers

Banks remain the major established channel for international money transfer services. Every major commercial bank offers wire remittance facilities.

How it works: The sender provides beneficiary details, including account number, SWIFT/BIC code and IFSC code for Indian accounts and the bank processes the transfer through the SWIFT network.

Bank transfers are reliable and widely accepted. They are suitable for large-value transfers where institutional credibility matters. However, they involve higher fees, wider exchange rate margins and processing times of two to five business days compared to digital alternatives.

2. Online Remittance Platforms

Online remittance platforms specialise in cross-border money transfers and have become a popular alternative to wire transfers, particularly for NRIs sending regular remittances.

How it works: You register on the platform, verify your identity, enter beneficiary details and initiate the transfer. The platform handles currency conversion and routes funds to the destination account.

These platforms offer competitive exchange rates, lower fees and greater transparency than traditional money transfer services. The total amount the recipient will receive is shown before you confirm the transfer.

ICICI Bank’s Money2India is designed specifically for NRIs remitting funds to India. It enables direct transfer to NRE, NRO and resident Savings Accounts, with rates and fees visible upfront.

3. Mobile Transfer Apps

Mobile apps have made international transfers accessible directly from a smartphone.

How it works: You link a bank account or card, enter the recipient’s details and initiate the transfer. Some apps use mobile numbers or email addresses as transfer identifiers.

Mobile apps like the ICICI Bank Money2India UK app are convenient for frequent transfers and offer real-time tracking. Most apps, however, have lower per-transaction limits compared to traditional wire transfer, making them less suitable for very large remittances.

4. Foreign Exchange Brokers

Forex brokers specialise in currency exchange and are particularly suited to large-value international money transfers where even a marginal improvement in the exchange rate has a meaningful impact.

How it works: You open a broker account, agree on a rate and the broker executes the transfer. Some brokers offer forward contracts, allowing you to lock in an exchange rate today for a transfer to be executed at a future date.

This option is less practical for small or frequent transfers and requires a more detailed account setup. It is most commonly used for property purchases or large investment-related remittances.

5. Demand Drafts

A demand draft is a physical payment instrument issued by a bank, instructing another bank to pay a specified amount to the named recipient. It requires physical delivery and processing, resulting in longer turnaround times.

Demand drafts are rarely used for routine remittances today but may be relevant in specific contexts, such as payments to institutions that require a physical instrument.

6. Informal Transfer Systems

Informal networks have historically been used for cross-border fund transfers. These operate outside the formal banking system, relying on trust and agent networks rather than regulated financial channels.

Using unregulated transfer channels carries significant legal and financial risk. Authorities in both the UK and India actively regulate cross-border transfers. It is strongly advisable to use only authorised and regulated money transfer services.

Choosing the Right Type of Service

The most suitable service depends on the transfer amount. Bank transfers or Forex brokers are more appropriate for large sums, while remittance platforms or apps are suited for smaller regular transfers. Transfer speed matters for urgent needs, while planned transfers allow more time to compare costs.

For NRIs with regular remittance needs to India, a dedicated platform such as ICICI Bank’s Money2India offers a purpose-built experience with direct account crediting, transparent pricing and the option to transfer funds to eligible NRE and NRO accounts.

What to Compare Across Providers

When evaluating different international money transfer services, it is useful to compare a few key factors that affect the total cost, speed and reliability of the transaction.





Exchange rate offered versus the mid-market rate

All applicable fees: sending, correspondent and receiving charges

Estimated transfer time

Maximum and minimum transfer limits

Regulatory authorisation (FCA in the UK for outward transfers)

Customer support quality and responsiveness

Conclusion

Money transfer services have diversified to meet the needs of a global population managing finances across borders. Each type, from traditional bank transfers to online platforms and mobile apps, has distinct advantages depending on the amount, urgency and destination. Evaluating providers based on total cost and regulatory standing helps you make the right choice for each transfer.

Disclaimer: Fees, exchange rates and service availability are subject to change. Confirm current details with your chosen provider before initiating any transfer.