Defence firm plans weapons factory at Mossmorran

Jobs hope

Mossmorran was closed in February

A defence contractor wants to build a components factory on the site of Fife Ethylene Plant at Mossmorran.

ExxonMobil closed the 40-year-old facility in February with the loss of 400 jobs. Hampshire-based TBG International has lodged an interest in the site with Fife Council which set up a task force to support the workforce and seek new investment.

In June, council leader David Ross, said there had been several expressions of interest, but demolition isn’t expected to start until next year. The decommissioning process is expected to last until early 2028.

Last November the UK Government invited companies to submit proposals to meet its requirements for “bolstering munitions and energetics production in the UK”.

Energetics materials are typically designed to undergo controlled, predictable reactions such as rapid combustion or detonation to produce gases, heat, pressure or light.

They include explosives, propellants and pyrotechnics and are essential components of conventional weapons including small arms, artillery, mortars, countermeasures, bombs, missiles of all sizes and the UK’s nuclear deterrent.

The council has requested an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Speaking to the Dunfermline Press, which broke the story, Cowdenbeath SNP MSP David Barratt said: “A development of this nature could potentially bring investment and employment opportunities, but there will understandably also be important questions for local communities around safety, environmental impacts, transport and exactly what activities would take place on the site.

“I have already written to the Ministry of Defence (MOD) seeking clarification and have also contacted Fife Council’s planning department for further information.

“These proposals are still at an early stage, and it is important that local communities have the opportunity to understand what is being proposed and have their views heard.”

Labour MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, Melanie Ward, said: “One of the issues I have pushed hard at the Mossmorran Taskforce is the need for a proper process to evaluate and decide on an appropriate future use of the site of the current Fife Ethylene Plant.

“This should include consultation with communities around Mossmorran. I expect any realistic proposals to be properly considered as part of that process.

“I was pleased to secure £9 million from the UK Government to invest in a future for Mossmorran that brings more jobs and prosperity to our area. Needless to say, careful work will be required before any decisions about that are made.”

Julie MacDougall, Reform UK MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, commented: “Fife has endured months of uncertainty and bad news from Mossmorran, so a major employer stepping forward to invest in the site is definitely encouraging.

“It is early days and we will be speaking to the company and Fife Council to understand the full picture, particularly on safety. Fife’s workers already have the skills British defence needs – the priority now is to make sure those skills are put to work, delivering skilled jobs and renewed purpose for the area.”

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