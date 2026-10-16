Burnham urges Swinney to join him in devo powers

PM's Scottish visit

Andy Burnham in Lanarkshire: spreading opportunities

Andy Burnham has invited John Swinney to work with him to help push more power out of both Westminster and Holyrood and has offered the Scottish government more control over employment support.

The Prime Minister who was in Scotland today said the Scottish Government is one of the most centralised devolved administrations in Europe.

Mr Burnham argued that the next stage of devolution should place more decision-making in the hands of Scotland’s regions and cities to drive re-industrialisation.

As part of that offer, he has called on the Scottish Government to work with the UK Government through No10 North and the Scotland Office to develop a new model of regional empowerment for Scotland, ensuring communities with their own strengths, identity and ambitions can seize new economic opportunities and unlock their potential.



In a briefing note from Downing Street, Mr Burnham said: “During my first week in office, I told the First Minister that I wanted to work with him to spread opportunities to communities across Scotland’s regions and cities

“Through No10 North, we are rewiring the state and I want to make sure regions in Scotland are fully part of this.

“This is me making an offer to the Scottish Government. With us working together, there is no limit to what we can achieve for the Scottish people.”

Mr Swinney, who will address his party’s conference in Aberdeen tomorrow, is likely to insist that devolution of power within Scotland is for his government to decide. He has announced a shake-up of local government and health boards which will reduce their number in order to cut costs and duplication.

However, there was a broad welcome for more powers over employment and this will from part of discussions when Mr Swinney will join Mr Burnham and the leaders of the other devolved governments at a forthcoming meeting of the National Economic Council.

The Scottish Secretary, Douglas Alexander said: “Devolution has done a great deal, but power was never supposed to stop at the doors of the Scottish Parliament. People in North Lanarkshire, in Fife or in the Highlands know what their communities need better than any minister, whether they sit in London or Edinburgh.

“The Prime Minister’s offer to the Scottish Government is a genuine one, and the Scotland Office is ready to roll up its sleeves alongside them to make it happen. Two governments, one goal – good jobs and real opportunity in every corner of Scotland.”

A decision on the Jackdaw gas field is expected imminently, possibly on Monday. Mr Alexander claimed in a radio interview today that a decision has been held up because of the need to consider the “process”. However, it has been widely reported that it was delayed to avoid clashing with the Holborn & St Pancras by-election which the Green Party leader Zack Polanski contested.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay accused Mr Burnham of indulging the SNP with more power promises while sidelining important decisions.

“On his rare visit to Scotland, Andy Burnham should have been giving the green light to new drilling,” said Mr Findlay. “Instead he was droning on about abstract political structures and procedures.

“Burnham has again opened the door for John Swinney to demand another divisive referendum.

“All of this is a massive distraction which won’t create a single job, apart from more jobs for the boys.

“While they were indulging themselves, Kemi and I were visiting a fantastic family business in the west of Scotland to hear about the many challenges they face.”

See also: Kemi Badenoch in Scotland to talk about banks and fuel duty

Daily Business comment: As with visits by Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves to Scotland, the Labour party once again invited selected media to the Prime Minister’s event in Lanarkshire. This is poor media relations and does little to support its claims to be reaching every postcode in Britain.