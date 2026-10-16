Bridges and tunnels could ‘transform’ islands

Island links

The proposed Shetland tunnel

Bridges and tunnels should be included in the renewal of transport links for Scotland’s islands as the “ageing and increasingly unreliable” ferry network is facing “intolerable limitations”, according to a Westminster report.

These challenges are contributing to encouraging people to leave the islands, while restricting access to healthcare, employment and education.

The report by the Scottish Affairs Committee argues that simply replacing ageing vessels may not address the longer-term transport connectivity issues faced by some island communities. Where viable, fixed link infrastructure has ‘transformative potential’ for communities.

In the summer, Shetland Islands Council voted in favour of up to four undersea tunnels, at an estimated cost of around £1.5 billion with expectations of them being built within eight years. The Western Isles local authority also said it supported bridges or tunnels across its islands.

MPs stress that decisions on whether to pursue such projects should be led by island communities themselves, with careful consideration of the benefits and potential drawbacks.

However, the report argues that the significant potential opportunities these projects could bring warrants “serious consideration,” particularly proposals being developed in Shetland and the Western Isles.

The committee also concludes that fixed links should not be viewed as a replacement for ferries, but as one element of a reliable transport network.

Bridges and tunnels will only be suitable for certain shorter crossings and should not distract from the urgent need to improve ferry services, which remain a ‘lifeline’ for many island communities.

These findings are informed by evidence gathered first-hand from the Faroe Islands, which is renowned for its extensive network of bridges and tunnels which link its 18 islands.

The committee says devolved responsibility for transport doesn’t mean the UK Government’s role in fixed link projects should be limited. There is clear precedent for backing transport infrastructure where it serves wider UK interests.

Fixed links could be a key enabler of Scottish industries that are strategically important to the whole of the UK, including the space launch and clean energy sectors.

They could also help preserve the viability of island life, culture and heritage in the UK, which the committee says should also be a strategic priority for the UK Government.

The key question, MPs say, is not whether the UK Government can support fixed links in Scotland, but “whether it is willing to do so.”

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Given the scale, complexity and cost of fixed links projects, local authorities would struggle to deliver them alone and would benefit from UK Government support, says the report.

It urges the UK Government to engage constructively and seriously with project proposals, and not to assess these on economic return alone. Any appraisal of potential projects, the report states, should account for the full social and cultural benefits they could deliver.

Labour MP Patricia Ferguson, chair of the Scottish Affairs Committee, said: “Scotland’s island communities deserve better than their unreliable ferry services, which place intolerable limitations on islanders going about their daily life – from accessing healthcare and education, to running businesses.

“Our report finds that, where viable, fixed links like bridges and tunnels could bring transformative benefits to these communities.

“Of course, any decision to pursue these projects rests first and foremost with islanders themselves. It’s also crucial to recognise that bridges and tunnels would complement, not replace, ferry services. For many, ferries will remain essential – improving their reliability must remain an urgent priority.

“The UK and Scottish Government have an important role to play in supporting projects. If proposals go ahead, our report shows that local authorities and communities would benefit enormously from government support.”

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