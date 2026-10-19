Beyond the Headline: How to Judge the Real Value of Online Offers

Some offers are good. Plenty aren’t, and the trouble is they all look the same from a distance. There’s the 10% code that pops up as you’re about to pay. The streaming service that’s free until the 14th of next month. The bank dangling a couple of hundred quid if you’ll bring your salary over. The casino that will match your first deposit. Every one leads with a figure somebody picked for how it looks on a banner.

The banner never mentions the bits that decide the outcome. Are you even allowed to claim it? Is there something you have to buy or deposit first? Does it run out on Thursday? And when it does arrive, is it cash or a credit note? Your neighbour might answer all of those happily and come out ahead. You might end up with a voucher you never use.

Why the Headline Figure Is Only the Starting Point

A headline is there to catch your attention, not explain every condition. “Save 50%” tells you very little until you know what the discount applies to. The thing you want, or the thing nobody is buying? Was it already marked down last week? “£100 welcome bonus” raises the same questions in a different sector. It tells you nothing about how much you have to put in, how many times you have to play it through, or whether that £100 can ever leave the site as cash.

There’s a duller question that gets you further. What do they want me to do, and what am I actually holding at the end of it? Run a couple of offers through that and the ranking can flip. A tenner that’s yours to spend anywhere will often do more for you than £100 of credit locked to one shop, valid Tuesdays, once you’ve bought three other things first.

Check Eligibility Before Comparing Value

Start with the boring bit: are you allowed? Plenty of offers are new customers only, or one per household, or debit card only. Some rule out anyone who has ever held an account with a sister brand, which can catch you years later.

It’s an easy detail to miss. Deposit with an e-wallet and you may find, three screens later, that the offer never applied to e-wallets. Read that line first.

Read the Conditions That Affect What You Actually Receive

Once you know you’re in, three sets of conditions do the real work.

Time limits and expiry dates

Most offers run two clocks. One for claiming, one for using. Say the voucher runs out next Sunday and you weren’t planning to buy anything until payday. Then it isn’t really a voucher, it’s a nudge to spend early. Or a gaming bonus gives you 24 hours when the next site along gives you 30 days for the same amount; the two share a number and almost nothing else. Jot both dates down. The timetable was written around the company’s calendar, so check it against yours.

Restrictions, exclusions and qualifying activity

Here is where the small print earns its name. Minimum spends. Excluded ranges. “Selected lines only.” Gaming sites have their own version, the wagering requirement. It means you must stake a specified amount before bonus winnings can be withdrawn. Some sites calculate it on the bonus alone, others on the deposit and bonus together, and not every game counts.

Turn each one into money. Suppose a shop offers £10 back once you’ve spent £150. If you had £150 of shopping to do regardless, fine, the tenner is a bonus. If you didn’t, the shop has sold you £150 of things so it could hand you £10. Be clear about who got the better end of that.

Withdrawal or redemption conditions

Last, how does the benefit actually reach you? Cash, or credit you can only spend back with the same company? Is there a cap on how much converts, a fee on the way out, an identity check that has to clear first? Anything awkward to get hold of is worth less than its face value. Sometimes a lot less.

Why Clear Terms Matter to Consumers and Businesses

This isn’t only a consumer gripe; in some sectors it is a regulatory requirement. The UK Gambling Commission’s guidance on transparent promotional terms says significant conditions have to be presented in a way that is clear, timely, intelligible, unambiguous, transparent, non-misleading and prominent. They should sit next to the headline offer in the advert and on the sign-up page, with full terms a single click away. Tucking them into the general website terms and conditions, the guidance says, is not sufficient.

Retailers, subscription services and banks get similar attention from the Advertising Standards Authority and the Competition and Markets Authority. There’s a practical upside for the business as well: when customers can see what they were promised, there are fewer arguments afterwards about it.

Gambling bonuses show the problem neatly. Two offers with £100 on the front can carry entirely different wagering requirements, withdrawal caps and game restrictions. Looking at a breakdown of different bonus offers can help readers spot those differences before committing their own money.

It isn’t a gambling-only problem. Take two £50 bank-switching bonuses. One wants two direct debits and a single £1,000 pay-in. The other wants a minimum monthly deposit for twelve months before it pays a penny. Both say £50. The second one asks you to keep meeting a condition for a full year, which gives you far more chances to miss out.

A Simple Checklist Before Accepting an Offer

None of this needs a spreadsheet. Before you click accept, it’s enough to be able to answer these.

Can I actually have it? Check for new-customer-only rules, where you have to live, which payment methods are allowed, and whether an old account with a sister brand rules you out.

What do they want from me first? A minimum spend, a certain number of purchases, a deposit, a play-through.

What will that cost me, compared with what I’d have spent anyway?

How long have I got, both to claim it and to use it?

What’s excluded?

How does the benefit arrive: cash, credit, points, something else?

Any caps, fees, waiting periods or ID checks before I can redeem or withdraw it?

How hard was it to find all this out? If the answer is “very”, that tells you something about the company.

Get through all eight and you’ll know roughly what the thing is worth to you, as opposed to what it says on the tin. If the answers are murky, or the conditions only make sense for someone with a different life, the headline figure doesn’t get a vote.

The Takeaway: Compare the Conditions, Not Just the Headline

None of this means promotions are a con. A free trial you were going to take anyway, or a switching bonus from a bank you’d already picked, is money for nothing. The conditions just decide whether you’re that person or not.

So read the eligibility line before anything else. Work out what it’s going to cost you to get the thing released, in money and in faff. Find out whether what lands is cash or store credit. It won’t take long, and after a few goes you’ll start to spot the difference between an offer that suits you and one that only looks good in the advert. The biggest number isn’t always the best deal.

Suggested metadata

Meta title: How to Judge the Real Value of Online Offers

Meta description: Headline offers can hide important conditions. Learn what to check, from eligibility and time limits to restrictions and redemption rules.

Links in body

Contextual link (once): “a breakdown of different bonus offers” → https://www.thebingoonline.com/bonuses

Independent source: “Gambling Commission’s guidance on transparent promotional terms” → https://www.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/licensees-and-businesses/guide/page/transparency

Author bio (optional)

[Contributor name] writes about consumer rights, online marketing practice and the small print behind everyday digital offers.