For UK contractors, one day can bring a boiler breakdown in Glasgow, a planned service in Edinburgh and a maintenance contract spread across three commercial sites. Keeping engineers, customers and the office in step is the real work behind every job.

Too often that work still runs on spreadsheets, phone calls and WhatsApp threads. Engineers end up double-booked or idle, out-of-hours calls go to voicemail, and the software a firm buys makes it work the software’s way rather than its own.

This guide covers what UK contractors should look for in field service software, five tests for judging AI claims, and eight platforms compared by the kind of operation each suits best.

What UK contractors should look for in field service software

A platform that fits your process

Heating, electrical, fire safety and facilities firms all run different job types, contracts and compliance checks. Look for software that lets you set your own fields, job stages and checklists instead of bending your process to a fixed template.

Dispatch that keeps up with the day

The schedule rarely survives the morning. Good dispatch matches each job to an engineer with the right skills, in the right postcode, with time free, and re-plans when a job overruns or a breakdown comes in.

Calls that become booked jobs

Out-of-hours calls are often the most urgent. A platform that answers, captures the details and creates the job saves a morning of call-backs and stops work going elsewhere.

Invoices and VAT that line up with your accounts

Under Making Tax Digital for VAT, VAT-registered businesses must keep digital records and file VAT returns using compatible software. Check that job, invoice and VAT data flows cleanly into Xero or QuickBooks rather than being retyped at month end.

Five tests for AI-native field service software

Most platforms now advertise AI. These five tests separate AI that does the work from AI that sits on top of it. Ask every supplier to show each one in a demo.

Context: does the AI work from your own jobs, customers, properties and equipment records? Action: can it draft the quote, assign the engineer or book the call-out, or does it only make suggestions? Continuity: does it see a task through, such as chasing an invoice until the customer pays or replies? Authority: can you decide what it does alone and what waits for your approval? Visibility: can you see what it did and why, for every job and message?

At a glance

# Platform Best for 1 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Large organisations already standardised on Microsoft 2 FieldCamp Mid-market and enterprise operations that want AI to run dispatch, calls and admin around their own process 3 Salesforce Field Service Service organisations already running on Salesforce 4 ServiceTitan Established residential and commercial trades contractors 5 simPRO Trade contractors managing quotes, projects and maintenance 6 BigChange UK firms wanting job management and tracking in one system 7 Joblogic UK maintenance contractors handling planned and reactive work 8 ServiceM8 Sole traders and smaller trade teams working from a mobile app and Xero

1. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service

Best for: large UK organisations already running finance, sales and service on Microsoft.

Dynamics 365 Field Service covers work orders, scheduling, asset management and mobile working, and connects with the wider Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 suite. It suits organisations with dedicated planners and IT support, and can be extended with specialist tools where more automation is needed.

2. FieldCamp

Best for: mid-market and enterprise UK operations running multi-site, multi-crew field work under contracts and compliance requirements, that need the platform to fit their process, not the other way round.

FieldCamp is an enterprise-grade, AI-native field service software built around how your operation actually works. Clients, properties, units and equipment are separate records, and the site, the owner and the payer are each kept on their own. For property maintenance, where the landlord, the tenant and the managing agent are rarely the same person, every job, invoice and service history stays in the right place.

Built for mid-market and enterprise operations

FieldCamp is designed for operations leaders running complex field work: multiple sites and crews, service contracts, compliance checks and agreed response times. It sits in the same enterprise tier as Salesforce Field Service and Dynamics 365, and works alongside them rather than replacing them. Approval rules control what the AI may do on its own, and every dispatch decision shows its reasoning, giving managers the oversight larger organisations need.

An AI Dispatcher that explains every decision

The AI Dispatcher matches each job to the right engineer on skills, location, availability, workload and route, and shows its reasoning for every assignment: skill match, postcode, free time and drive time. It handles capacity planning, multi-day jobs, overtime, emergency call-outs and rerouting when the day changes, and runs inside FieldCamp or standalone on Salesforce Field Service or Microsoft Dynamics 365.

An AI Receptionist that can read a fault code

The AI Receptionist answers phone, SMS, email, chat and web enquiries, with no phone menu. It recognises returning customers from the CRM, routes emergencies to the on-call engineer and hands over to a person with full context when needed. Customers can send a photo of a boiler data plate or fault code, and the receptionist reads it so the engineer arrives prepared.

Back-office agents that ask before they act

Twelve named agents handle routine admin: Quote Drafter, Quote Follow-up, Invoice Follow-up, Collections, Recurring Billing, Deposit Carryover, Job Costing, Schedule Gap Filler, Daily Dispatch Summary, Missed-Call Text-Back, Service Plan Renewal and Escalation. Sensitive actions wait for one-tap approval, and follow-ups stop as soon as the customer pays or replies.

Billing, VAT and the tools UK firms use

Deposits carry forward from quote to final invoice, alongside recurring invoices, card payments and auto-deducting payments. VAT syncs to Xero or QuickBooks for Making Tax Digital, with the return filed from the accounts software. The field app gives engineers arrival-window texts, custom checklists, before-and-after photos, signatures and price-book parts on the job. FieldCamp also integrates with Stripe, Outlook and Twilio, and is available on the Salesforce AppExchange and the Microsoft Marketplace.

Contractors can book a demo to see FieldCamp configured for their trade.

3. Salesforce Field Service

Best for: service organisations whose customer records, sales and support already live in Salesforce.

It extends the Salesforce platform into scheduling, work orders and mobile working, so engineers and office teams share one customer record. It is best suited to firms with in-house Salesforce administrators.

4. ServiceTitan

Best for: established residential and commercial trades contractors.

ServiceTitan covers scheduling, dispatch, pricebooks, marketing and reporting. It is best known in North America and suits contractors wanting a broad, trades-specific feature set.

5. simPRO

Best for: trade contractors running quotes, projects and maintenance side by side.

simPRO handles quoting, job costing, scheduling and maintenance planning, and is long established among UK electrical, security and plumbing contractors.

6. BigChange

Best for: UK firms wanting job management, vehicle tracking and customer updates in one system.

BigChange is a UK-based platform covering scheduling, mobile working and tracking across sectors from facilities to logistics.

7. Joblogic

Best for: UK maintenance contractors handling planned and reactive work.

Joblogic focuses on compliance-led sectors such as fire, security and building services, with job management, quoting and planned maintenance tools.

8. ServiceM8

Best for: sole traders and smaller trade teams, such as plumbers, electricians and locksmiths, that run jobs from a mobile app.

ServiceM8 is a cloud-based job management app covering digital job cards, checklists, quoting, scheduling, customer communication and invoicing. It is widely used alongside Xero, with invoices and payments shared between the two.

Conclusion

The right field service software depends on the shape of your operation, not just its size. Firms standardised on Microsoft or Salesforce have natural options in Dynamics 365 Field Service and Salesforce Field Service. Trade-focused tools such as simPRO and ServiceM8 suit contractors whose work centres on quoting, job cards and accounts links.

For mid-market and enterprise UK operations that want the platform to fit their process, and AI-native tools that do the work but ask before they act, FieldCamp is worth a close look. Whichever you shortlist, ask to see a real day of your own jobs scheduled, including a mid-morning breakdown, before you decide.



