New orders

Beeks unveils record year and positive momentum

| October 19, 2026
Gordon McArthur
Gordon McArthur: significant milestones

Beeks Financial Cloud Group, the Scotland-based markets technology enabler, has reported a record performance driven by momentum across its product range.

The Renfrewshire-based company, which is quoted on the Alternative Investment Market, has also announced positive first quarter momentum.

It has secured about $4m of contract extensions, with new network and AI offerings set for launch in the third quarter.

Underlying profit before tax for the year to the end of June increased 15% to £6.3m (2025: £5.5m) on an 11% rise in revenues to £40.0m (2025: £35.9m).

Chief executive Gordon McArthur said: “FY26 has been a year defined by another record financial performance alongside two significant strategic milestones.

“Across the Group, we secured significant wins with leading exchanges, banks and financial institutions.

“With a broader proposition, increasing revenue visibility and a significant market opportunity ahead of us, we remain confident in delivering continued growth.”

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