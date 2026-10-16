Advice Gone Wrong: What the Final Salary Transfer Fallout Means for UK Savers

The FCA once surveyed 3,015 advice firms about the period from April 2015 to September 2018. Of those, 2,426 had advised on final salary transfers, covering 234,951 clients. The transfer values involved came to £82.8 billion. The average? £352,303 each. Not a typo.

Some of those moves were genuinely right for the person making them. Plenty weren’t, and the clean-up is still rumbling on years later. This isn’t really a story about one rogue adviser, either. It’s a story about incentives. So how did we get here, what did the regulator do about it, and where does that leave anyone who’s quietly wondering whether their own transfer was a mistake? Let’s walk through it.

How a Pension Gold Rush Got Going

Let’s be real: on paper, the offers looked irresistible. The pension freedoms arrived in April 2015 and handed savers far more control over their money. The catch? They applied to defined contribution pots, so anyone holding a final salary pension had to transfer out before they could use them. Low gilt yields (which feed into how transfer values get calculated) pushed the cash figures higher still.

Picture a hypothetical 60-year-old opening a letter that says their guaranteed pension is worth £400,000 in cash. Tempting? Of course it is. But here’s the thing. A final salary scheme pays an income for life, usually with some inflation protection built in, and a pot of investments can’t promise that. It’s why the FCA starts from the view that, for most people, a transfer out is unlikely to be suitable.

Its own file reviews covering advice from 2015 to 2019 found 17% of recommendations unsuitable and only 55% clearly suitable. The rest had paperwork gaps big enough that suitability couldn’t be confirmed.

The Regulator Steps In, Eventually

Two things stand out. First, the fee model. Under contingent charging, advisers only got paid if the transfer actually went ahead, which is a rather obvious conflict of interest. The FCA banned it for most defined benefit transfers from 1 October 2020, with narrow exceptions such as serious ill health or financial hardship. Second, British Steel. When that scheme was restructured in 2017, many members were advised to transfer out. The FCA later said almost half of the advice given to them was unsuitable, an exceptionally high level compared with other cases.

Its redress scheme, confirmed in November 2022, told firms to review that advice and pay redress where members had lost out. The regulator expected over 1,000 people to receive payments, averaging around £45,000, though that’s an estimate rather than a promise. Then comes the messy bit. Some advice firms collapsed, leaving claims at the door of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, which is funded by levies on the industry. For advice firms that failed after 1 April 2019, it can pay up to £85,000 per eligible person, per firm. The tricky part is that losses on a big pension can run well past that cap.

So, Can Savers Still Claim?

It depends, but the door isn’t shut. People who were advised to transfer out of a defined benefit scheme, where that advice may have been unsuitable, could be eligible to make a complaint.

The usual route runs in order. Complain to the firm that advised you first. If you’re unhappy with the answer, or hear nothing, take it to the Financial Ombudsman Service, which is free for consumers. If the firm has gone under, the FSCS is the fallback. Limits matter here. For complaints referred on or after 1 April 2026, the Ombudsman’s award limit is £455,000 for acts on or after 1 April 2019, but £205,000 for earlier ones. Plenty of transfers from the boom years happened before that date, so the lower cap may apply.

So what does a good outcome look like? Specialist firms have published guides explaining how compensation after a final salary transfer is usually calculated. In plain terms, redress usually aims to put you back where you’d have been without the unsuitable advice: work out what the guaranteed pension was worth, compare it with what you have now, and cover the gap.

The maths is fiddlier than it sounds, since it leans on assumptions about things like interest rates and life expectancy. Anyone who may be entitled to a payout should expect a detailed calculation, not a quick sum on a napkin.

Red Flags Worth a Second Look

None of these proves anything on its own. Together, though, they deserve a raised eyebrow. Start with the conversation itself. Did your adviser spend more time on flexibility and passing money to family than on the guaranteed income you were giving up? Then look at where the money went.

In the FCA’s 2017 review of 88 recommended transfers, only 35% of the product and fund recommendations were judged suitable, and 24% were judged unsuitable. High-risk or unusual investments should make you stop and think. Finally, check the fees. High or murky ongoing charges deserve questions. So does any arrangement where the adviser was only paid if you went ahead, which could apply to transfers advised before the 2020 ban.

Where to Turn for Help

You don’t need a solicitor to start. The Ombudsman and the FSCS can both be used directly, and neither charges the person making the complaint or claim. Some people still prefer a specialist in their corner, and that’s a fair choice. Firms such as Pension Justice focus on cases of unsuitable pension advice and set out their eligibility questions on their sites.

Just ask how any fees work before you sign, because a percentage taken from an award changes what you’d actually keep. Time is the other thing. Complaints to the Ombudsman usually need to come within six years of the event, or three years from when you knew (or should reasonably have known) you had cause to complain, whichever is later.

And once a firm sends its final response, you normally have six months to bring the Ombudsman in. Exceptions exist, but don’t count on them.

What the Wider Advice Market Should Take From This

The fallout has changed how this advice works. Fee models that reward a “yes” are largely gone for these transfers, because the regulator decided that’s a conflict of interest. Thin paperwork is no longer an acceptable shrug, either, and the bar for suitability sits higher than it did in 2015. For savers, the takeaway is simpler. If you transferred out and something still nags at you, get that advice reviewed. Asking the question is cheap. Not asking could be expensive.