Addleshaw Goddard delivers year of strong growth

Legal expansion

Alan Shanks: exceptional year

Addleshaw Goddard, which has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, has reported another year of strong growth in Scotland, with Scottish revenue increasing by 17% during past financial year.

Firm-wide revenues increased by 17% to £644 million, while distributable profits rose by 17% to £262 million, marking a ninth consecutive year of revenue and profit growth.

Addleshaw Goddard continued to invest heavily in its Scottish business, recently announcing a record 26 promotions across its fee-earning and business services teams, alongside welcoming a new intake of trainees and newly qualified solicitors.

The firm employs more than 300 people across Scotland and completed landmark relocations in Edinburgh and Glasgow during the year.

The move to 24 St Andrew Square increased its Edinburgh footprint by 60%, while its new Glasgow office on St Vincent Street almost doubled its space in the city, providing a platform for continued growth and collaboration.

A new three-year partnership was agreed with the DP World Tour, seeing the firm become the first Official Legal Supporter of the Genesis Scottish Open golf tournament.

Alan Shanks, head of Scotland, said: “This has been another exceptional year for our Scottish business.

“What is particularly pleasing is that this success has enabled us to continue investing in our people and our future.”

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